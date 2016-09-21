       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


DragonWave Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Year 2017 Results on October 12, 2016

ID: 496281
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- DragonWave Inc. (TSX: DWI)(NASDAQ: DRWI) a leading global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced that it will report its second quarter year 2017 results after the close of markets in North America on October 12, 2016. The company will discuss the results on a conference call and webcast on October 13, 2016 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Toll-free North America Dial-in: (877) 312-9202

International Dial-in: (408) 774-4000

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at .

An archive of the webcast will be available at the same link.

About DragonWave

DragonWave® is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave's corporate headquarters is located in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit .

DragonWave®, Horizon® and Avenue® are registered trademarks of DragonWave Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to DragonWave's growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, DragonWave's products. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of DragonWave's products compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. DragonWave's actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of DragonWave to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by DragonWave with U.S. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. DragonWave assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contacts:


Investor Contact:
Peter Allen
President & CEO
DragonWave Inc.

613-599-9991 ext 2222

Media Contact:
Nadine Kittle
Marketing Communications
DragonWave Inc.

613-599-9991 ext 2262

Media Contact:
Becky Obbema
Interprose Public Relations
(for DragonWave)

(408) 778-2024



More information:
http://www.dragonwaveinc.com/



Keywords (optional):

dragonwave-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/21/2016 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 496281
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: DragonWave Inc.
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 29

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.579
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 22
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 225


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z