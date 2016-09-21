Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results, Election of Officers and Committee Members

(firmenpresse) - PANAMA, REPUBLIC OF PANAMA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ("Thunderbird" or "Group") (EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: TBIRD)(FRANKFURT: 4TR) reports the following results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Lima, Peru on September 21, 2016:

Granting the Board of Directors the right to voluntarily dissolve the Corporation does not mean that the same will occur. Approval of Shareholders in advance allows the Board the flexibility to undertake the same should the Board of Directors deem it to be in the best interest of shareholders based on the circumstances at the time, without the risk of delay of approval of specific transactions or the expense of calling another shareholder meeting to specifically approve such matter. In the event that the Company proceeds with its plan to liquidate and dissolve, the company in due course intends to delist from Euronext Amsterdam in accordance with the rules and procedures of Euronext Amsterdam

Following the meeting of shareholders the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers for the ensuing year:

Based on the recommendations made by the Nominating Committee, the Board approved the following committee members:

Doug Vicari decided to forego a seat on the Board for the ensuing year. The Company wishes to extend its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Doug Vicari who has been a director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee since 2007. The Company wishes Mr. Vicari all the best. Management also welcomes Stephan Fitch who will add his experience as a new member of the Board and will Chair the Audit Committee.

