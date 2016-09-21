Christopher Macintyre Acquires Securities of Newstrike Resources Ltd.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Christopher MacIntyre (the "Purchaser") announces that together with his joint actor, CRM Global Capital Inc. ("CRM"), he has acquired ownership and control of 2,500,000 common shares (the "Subject Shares") and 2,500,000 share purchase warrants (the "Subject Warrants" and together with the Subject Shares, the "Subject Securities") of Newstrike Resources Ltd. (the "Company") on September 20, 2016, representing approximately 5.36% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of September 20, 2016 immediately following such transaction (or approximately 10.17% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the Subject Warrants only).

Immediately before the transaction, neither the Purchaser nor his joint actor held any common shares or convertible securities of the Company. Upon completion of the transaction, (i) the Purchaser owns and controls an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling the Purchaser to acquire an additional 2,000,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 8.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such convertible securities only); and (ii) CRM owns and controls an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling CRM to acquire an additional 500,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 1.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 2.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such convertible securities only).

The Subject Securities were acquired in a private transaction, and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Purchaser and his joint actor are managed for investment purposes, and the Purchaser and his joint actor could increase or decrease their investment in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment positions, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The Subject Securities were acquired for a purchase price of $0.05 per unit, each unit consisting of one Subject Share and one Subject Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $125,000. The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that the Purchaser and CRM are each an accredited investor.

