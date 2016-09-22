GOQR Is Offering Companies to Generate Attractive QR Codes for Their Brands at Reasonable Rates

SWITZERLAND (September 22, 2016) - Quick Response Code or QR Code is a two-dimensional barcode comprising of a high contrast pixel design which permits to encode up to a couple of hundred characters. Today's mobiles and tablets can perceive and decode them especially quick through a QR Code reader installed on that gadget. These QR Code readers are openly accessible to download from all App Stores. QR Codes have numerous applications and is mostly used by companies these days for mobile marketing purposes. GOQR is offering companies to create QR Code 2.0 with coloured images of their brands using its QR Code Generator software to promote their brand or product in new and innovative ways. By generating QR Codes 2.0 from GOQR companies can use them for numerous applications such as for transporting their customers to the digital media of their choice when customers scan their code, taking customers to a webpage where more detailed information is available as it could not be fitted in a print advertisement, saving money on printing and including warranty registrations of the product with itself, directly bringing customers to their mobile app download in the Appstores, and for many such marketing purposes.



GOQR offers simple and transparent billing for their QR Code creator service and uses credit as currency. They have three plans for clients, namely, Starter, Event, and Business which each year costs 1 credit, 2 credits, and 3 credits respectively with each providing different features. Generating QR Code 2.0 using the GOQRs QR Code 2.0 generator software is extremely simple and clients will get features according to the plan they opt for.



Companies considering creating QR Code 2.0 for fiercely promoting their brand or product can use the GOQRs QR Code Generator software by buying a plan according to their needs; detailed information on which can be found on the official website of GOQR, the link of which is http://www.goqr-generator.com/





