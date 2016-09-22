Villa Marina Offers Luxurious Houses for Rent in Marbella

With the increasing popularity of traveling and availability of fantastic resorts, the demand of tourists for availing top-notch services keeps growing as well.

Villa Marina is a complex located not far from Puerto Banus, on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea beach. The complex has been in the business for over 10 years and involves a rich selection of elegant villas with the breathtaking seascapes that wont leave anyone indifferent. There are 15 exclusive villas tourists may choose from here. All of them are equipped and furnished with regard to the expectations and requirements of the most demanding tourists. They come with cozy verandas, swimming pools, barbeque areas, free Wi-Fi, parking lots, high quality furniture and other conveniences that contribute to great rest and relaxation. Each villa has from 4 and up to 9 sleeping rooms, which may host up to 20 people. Houses and villas are surrounded by tropical gardens that make the views even more spectacular and comfortable.



Villa Marina ensures 24/7 privacy protection and offers the services of qualified personnel. It is even possible to rest with pets here. The complex offers both short-term and long-term rent options. Thus, the rent time may range from a couple of days and up to a year or even more depending upon the needs and preferences of a client. Renting a villa or a house from Villa Marina is a surefire way to enjoy the beauty of nature and all those luxuries we are ready to guarantee to each client, underline the owners of the complex.



Address: Villa Marina Properties S.L., 174 km A7 (N-340) Urb. Villa Marina, Puerto Banus, Marbella, Malaga 29660, Spain

Tel.: +34 664 222 114 / +34 686 000 777

E-mail: adm(at)villamarina.es / sn(at)villamarina.es

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/villamarina.puertobanus/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/villamarinapuertobanus/

Website: http://villamarina.es/





http://villamarina.es



