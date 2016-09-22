       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Special VPS Hosting Offer Has Been Provided by DeltaHost

(firmenpresse) - Having a functional website that will be easily to access on the web is a priority to those people, who are looking for effective ways of promoting their personal or business websites in the global network. With a special offer provided by DeltaHost, getting advanced hosting at reasonable cost has become simple. The company has offered 30 GB SSD-VPS-7 hosting for $7 only. This is the only offer of this kind in Europe and a real opportunity for the uses to avail quality hosting at affordable price.

DeltaHost is a renowned hosting provider, which has been delivering premium quality services since 2008. The major goal of the company is to bring hosting services to the brand new level, ensuring their quality and affordability. To reach the goal, they employ only skillful and knowledgeable personnel, who have years of experience in developing web applications and providing IT services. The company uses both open source software and that developed by their specialists.

As of today, the servers of the company are located in the most popular data centers of Europe and Ukraine. That is why, DeltaHost strives for providing high quality hosting to the residents of these countries in order to help them enhance their web browsing experience.

VPS hosting the company offers today is much more affordable than that provided by dedicated servers. At the same time, its quality is beyond any doubts, which makes purchasing the new hosting plan a worthy and reasonable investment.

For more information, please, take your time to visit http://deltahost.com/

About the Company:

DeltaHost is a credible and reputable provider of high quality hosting services in Europe. The company is known for its dedication to the needs of their clients and over 8 years of experience in the niche. They employ professional and knowledgeable IT specialists, who are capable of developing even the most complicated web apps and providing top-notch hosting services. The company uses network and server equipment from the world leading manufacturers, like Intel, SuperMicro, Cisco, HP, APC, ExtremeNetworks etc. Their servers are currently located in the best data centers of Ukraine and Europe in general.



Contact Info:
Address: 7 Starokievskaya Street, 03055 Kiev, Ukraine
Tel.: (044) 361-07-90
E-mail: info(at)deltahost.com.ua
Skype: deltahost.sales
Website: http://deltahost.com/



http://deltahost.com/



Date: 09/22/2016 - 06:47
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

