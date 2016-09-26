High Tech startup tacterion secures 8-digit investment to bring revolutionary sensor technology to market

Munich based high-tech hardware startup tacterion enters into a long-term partnership with Unger Group from Weiden/Germany / The German Aerospace Center (DLR) spin-off secures a long-term commitment by the growth-oriented family investment fund

(PresseBox) - Munich based high-tech hardware startup tacterion enters into a long-term partnership with Unger Group from Weiden/Germany. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) spin-off secures a long-term commitment by the growth-oriented family investment fund. In the coming years, substantial funds will be provided in order to provide the startup with a head start for its growth plans to become a profitable technology company.

tacterion develops and markets a completely stretchable tactile sensor technology, the result of years of research at DLR. By implementing this sensorskin technology surfaces of products and machines become touch-sensitive. Using this technology Human-machine-interaction can be designed more intuitive than ever before. The funding provides the necessary environment to successfully introduce the revolutionary sensor technology sensorskin into mass-market applications like consumer electronics, automotive and robotics.

Michael Strohmayr, CEO/CTO of tacterion: ?We are proud that we have convinced a German investor who is determined to push early-stage technology companies to a completely new level. We have very ambitious plans for the development of tacterion and we are sure we have found the perfect partner for this endeavor.?

Unger Group: ?The investment in this early phase of the company expresses our belief that research-based high technology needs adequate funding in order to be successfully commercialized. We see an enormous potential in the team and the technology they have developed.?

Daniel Strohmayr, Co-CEO: ?With the long-term commitment we agreed on, tacterion can focus all its energy on developing customized technology solutions for our customers. In a fast-paced market environment where delivering outstanding products at high speed is key to success, this is extremely valuable.?

The brothers? mission: Building a company that combines excellent German engineering with a daring start-up culture.



This also convinced the investors in the BayStartUP funding network. Alexander Becker, head of the BayStartUP funding network: ?Hardware startups with innovative enabling technologies like tacterion face tough challenges given their necessary investments. This is why we keep close ties to investors even outside the regular realm of Venture Capital. With entrepreneurial vision they are looking for radically innovative technologies. I am very happy that we could support this funding round by establishing targeted contacts.?

About BayStartUP

BayStartUP is the organization driving the founding, financing and growth of startups in Bavaria. It offers a broad range of free services for startups and investors. BayStartUP is backed by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Media, Energy and Technology as well as by companies like LfA Förderbank Bayern, HypoVereinsbank, Siemens and further sponsoring partners.



tacterion is a high-tech sensor company based in Munich/Germany. The startup was founded in 2015 as a spin-off of the German Aerospace Center (DLR). tacterion develops and markets the unique tactile sensor technology called sensorskin. sensorskin is a highly flexible sensory layer that measures interaction and pressure on any surface. This patented sensor technology was originally developed for robotics and provides the sense of touch for products and machines. sensorskin is highly stretchable, extremely robust and can be applied to complex and deformable surfaces. The sensorskin modules are integrated into industrial applications as well as in consumer products and devices. Product engineers and interface designers can offer a more natural and individual user experience than ever before - driven by haptics. The integration of these tactile sensors will enable entirely new functionality for end-users interacting with products. tacterion enables B2B customers to create revolutionary human-centered products that revolutionize the way we interact with technological equipment. Morevoer increases in efficiency in connected industrial applications are within scope. The target markets are Robotics, MedTech, Automotive and Human-Machine-Interaction in Consumer Electronics.

tacterion's interdisciplinary team combines high-tech research and engineering with agile start-up culture and market orientation.

It is tacterion's mission to enable B2B customers in their ambition of creating revolutionary products. World-leading companies partner up with tacterion to make a difference in their industry. tacterion provides them with customized solutions for sensor hardware, electronics, software and tactile data management as well as support in product development.

The spin-off project was supported by the Helmholtz Association's technology transfer program "Helmholtz Enterprise" as well as by the German Aerospace Center (DLR). tacterion successfully graduated from UnternehmerTUM's TechFounders accelerator program in 2015.

tacterion won several awards: It was selected as one of the top 3 IoT startups in Germany in Bitkom's Innovator's Pitch competition. In May 2015 the company was awarded the best start-up in the Materials & Manufacturing category at the Pioneers500 challenge.

At the moment the company develops individual sensor solutions for a number of world leading companies. Simultaneously the ramp-up for high volume sensor production is being prepared.

The company is by led by the brothers Dr. Michael Strohmayr and Daniel Strohmayr.

More information and high-res pictures: http://www.tacterion.com/press/press-kit-en.zip





Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/26/2016

