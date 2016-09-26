Southeast Asian Cable Operators MegaVision and Converge ICT Leverage Calix to Make Leap to Fiber

Calix E7-2 and GigaFamily systems deliver an unmatched fiber experience to subscribers in Indonesia and the Philippines

Calix logo

(firmenpresse) - Calix E7-2 and GigaFamily systems deliver an unmatched fiber experience to subscribers in Indonesia and the Philippines



PETALUMA, CA  September 26, 2016  Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), the world leader in enabling next generation service delivery with an unmatched subscriber experience, today announced cable operators Cemerland Multimedia (MegaVision) in Indonesia and Converge ICT (CICT) in the Philippines are leveraging Calix GPON solutions as they transform portions of their networks to fiber. Both operators are examples of a growing trend among cable operators globally who are making the leap to fiber to meet rising subscriber demand for ultra-high-speed broadband services and an unmatched subscriber experience.



In the Philippines, Manila-based CICT has already seen an enhanced subscriber experience and more responsive subscriber care as a result of its network transformation to Calix-based GPON technology. Through the assistance of Calix Channel Partner Tel-trade Communication and Development Inc., CICT is utilizing the Calix 813G GigaHub and E7-2 Modular Access System to ready the network for the roll out of new services, including television and high-speed Internet with speeds up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps) in several cities in northern Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the nation. CICT is also utilizing Calix Open Link Cable software to emulate the OSS interfaces that are used by DOCSIS products to seamlessly integrate GPON into their existing back-office operations.



Transforming our network to fiber enables us to stay ahead of competition and meet our subscribers ever-growing needs for higher broadband speeds and a trouble-free network, said Dennis Anthony Uy, President and CEO at CICT. Working with Tel-trade to deploy next generation solutions from Calix has allowed us to transform rapidly and truly differentiate our service offering from our competition.



MegaVision, based in Bandung (Indonesias third largest city), has also transformed its network, moving away from legacy DOCSIS products to GPON using the combined the Calix 801G GigaPoint and E7-2 solution. Working with Calix Channel Partner Twoway Communications to implement this network modernization project, MegaVision is well underway with Phase 1 of this project  a doubling of broadband speeds available in their subscriber service packages.





In a short time, the Calix fiber solutions have already enabled MegaVision to greatly enhance our subscriber service offering, said Vincent Lu, Chairman of MegaVision. With fiber in place, we have the foundation in place to continue to introduce faster speeds and more advanced broadband services as our subscribers needs change. We have already seen new efficiencies in our internal operations through the fiber network, which results in an improved experience and more positive feedback from our subscribers.



Both MegaVision and Converge ICT highlight the need for cable operators to transform their networks to fiber to meet the needs of their device-enabled subscribers, said Andy Lockhart, senior vice president of international sales at Calix. Each of these operators knew fiber was the path to get them to delivering an unmatched subscriber experience. We are seeing more and more cable operators make the move to fiber, both in Southeast Asia and around the globe. Trusted local Calix Channel Partners Twoway and Tel-trade have been instrumental to supporting each of these companies through their respective transformation efforts. Congratulation to both MegaVision and CICT on their success to date.



To learn more about how Calix is accelerating the network transformation efforts of cable operators, visit the Calix booth (#641) at the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, September 26-29.





