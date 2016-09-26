Nordic Mines: Encouraging early results from sorting test work:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE, 26 September 2016
Nordic Mines ("The Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully
completed a 70-ton sorting test at the Björkdal mine, Sweden. The company was
able to use the same sorting equipment and facilities that the Björkdal mine
used in their 60,000-ton test on lower grade ore. During testing we confirmed
that the laser sorting technique consistently detects Laiva's gold bearing
quartzveins and is therefore the appropriate technology for sorting the Laiva
gold ore.
This 70-ton test allowed the company to run the sorting machine at full speed
and together with the data from the tests completed previously, provide a
similar level of feedback as from a much larger test.
Upon visual inspection, the sorting tests have shown very encouraging results.
Sorted waste contained only minor amounts of visible ore particles. The sorted
ore product has been clearly upgraded with quartz material. Around 60-70% of the
sorted sample has been rejected as waste.
The tests were designed to test all main ore bearing rock types of the Laiva
deposit with gold contents of 0,6 g/t (low grade), 0,9 g/t (medium grade) and
1,2 g/t (high grade) and over a range of particle sizes. The sorting equipment
consists of two opposing laser beam sets that scan each rock fragment fed
through the system before it goes to the processing plant. The scattering of the
beam on the surface of each rock is analysed and instantly sorted as ore or
waste according to predefined thresholds of surface quartz levels detected.
Part of the continuous process is to optimise this so that waste material
contains as little ore as possible. This will be confirmed via laboratory assays
of the waste and ore piles. Management expects to have all sample assaying
completed by November from which grade upgrades can be calculated. This
information will be used in the creation of new bulk mining pit designs and
together with an infill drilling program, will lead to a recalculation of
mineable ore reserves.
Andrew Malim, Head of Laiva Mine Development comments." This Björkdal program
was the culmination of 2 years intensive study by the Laiva management team of
ore sorting as a means of commercially upgrading lower grade ores, lowering cut
off grades and mining costs. More importantly, it allows for a bulk mining
approach which is the best fit model for the Laiva style of mineralisation and
the existing AG plant.
Although magnetic and colour sorting systems have been widely used in other
industries such as scrap steels and foodstuffs since the 1930's, optical sorting
in mining (colour, laser, XRT and XRF) is now coming of age. Various versions
are today used in over 50 mines worldwide and we predict will be in even more
common usage in the near future. We confidently expect the assay results from
the current test, due in November, to reflect results from our earlier tests
where we saw a minimum 35% ore upgrade across the board.
For additional information, please contact:
D. Saradhi Rajan, CEO: +44 743 271 1564
For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com
Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in
Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in
the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting
regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share
has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. Also refer
to www.nordicmines.com
More information:
http://www.nordicmines.se
