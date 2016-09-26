Nordic Mines: Encouraging early results from sorting test work

PRESS RELEASE, 26 September 2016





Nordic Mines ("The Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully

completed a 70-ton sorting test at the Björkdal mine, Sweden. The company was

able to use the same sorting equipment and facilities that the Björkdal mine

used in their 60,000-ton test on lower grade ore. During testing we confirmed

that the laser sorting technique consistently detects Laiva's gold bearing

quartzveins and is therefore the appropriate technology for sorting the Laiva

gold ore.



This 70-ton test allowed the company to run the sorting machine at full speed

and together with the data from the tests completed previously, provide a

similar level of feedback as from a much larger test.



Upon visual inspection, the sorting tests have shown very encouraging results.

Sorted waste contained only minor amounts of visible ore particles. The sorted

ore product has been clearly upgraded with quartz material. Around 60-70% of the

sorted sample has been rejected as waste.



The tests were designed to test all main ore bearing rock types of the Laiva

deposit with gold contents of 0,6 g/t (low grade), 0,9 g/t (medium grade) and

1,2 g/t (high grade) and over a range of particle sizes. The sorting equipment

consists of two opposing laser beam sets that scan each rock fragment fed

through the system before it goes to the processing plant. The scattering of the

beam on the surface of each rock is analysed and instantly sorted as ore or

waste according to predefined thresholds of surface quartz levels detected.



Part of the continuous process is to optimise this so that waste material



contains as little ore as possible. This will be confirmed via laboratory assays

of the waste and ore piles. Management expects to have all sample assaying

completed by November from which grade upgrades can be calculated. This

information will be used in the creation of new bulk mining pit designs and

together with an infill drilling program, will lead to a recalculation of

mineable ore reserves.







Andrew Malim, Head of Laiva Mine Development comments." This Björkdal program

was the culmination of 2 years intensive study by the Laiva management team of

ore sorting as a means of commercially upgrading lower grade ores, lowering cut

off grades and mining costs. More importantly, it allows for a bulk mining

approach which is the best fit model for the Laiva style of mineralisation and

the existing AG plant.



Although magnetic and colour sorting systems have been widely used in other

industries such as scrap steels and foodstuffs since the 1930's, optical sorting

in mining (colour, laser, XRT and XRF) is now coming of age. Various versions

are today used in over 50 mines worldwide and we predict will be in even more

common usage in the near future. We confidently expect the assay results from

the current test, due in November, to reflect results from our earlier tests

where we saw a minimum 35% ore upgrade across the board.





For additional information, please contact:

D. Saradhi Rajan, CEO: +44 743 271 1564





For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com



The information above has been made public in accordance with the Securities

Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was

published at 3:30 p.m. (CET) on September 26, 2016.



Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in

Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in

the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting

regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share

has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. Also refer

to www.nordicmines.com



