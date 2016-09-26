WINAICO solar panels power naval facility in Mechanicsburg

WINAICO supplies to 25 kW grid-tied ground mount system for NSA in Mechanicsburg, PA.

(firmenpresse) - WINAICO premium installer Maryland Solar Solutions INC (MSSI), due to its outstanding quality of work and NABCEP experience, was designated by Naval Support Activity (NSA) to install a 25 kW grid-tied Ground Mount PV system in Mechanicsburg, PA. This government project will reduce energy demand at NSA around 34,000 kWh annually. It saves the NSA up-to $3,000 annually in energy costs. The system consists of 84 pieces of high efficiency WINAICO WSP-300W panels which are connected to Solar Edge optimizers to generate maximum power.

The panels have to be approved by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and installed in accordance with the applicable codes and regulations. The WINAICO modules met NAVFAC requirements in complying with IEC 61215 and UL 1703 specifications and were accepted based on module construction within a US Free Trade Agreement country. This allowed us to provide the highest quality panel at the best price, said Colette Hayward, the President of MSSI.

As one of the most reputable and experienced installer in MD, MSSI has built an impressive project portfolio. We are very delighted to work with MSSI on the NSA project to bring the green energy to the government sector, commented Jing Yu, the VP of WINAICO USA. MSSI designed the 25kW system for future expansion up to 100 kW. We cant wait to see phase II!







WINAICO  Manufacturer and system supplier

As a global PV brand based in Taiwan, WINAICO manufactures and distributes crystalline high performance modules worldwide. Furthermore, as a systems house for photovoltaic, WINAICO delivers complete PV system packages.

Target customers include solar specialists, solar technologists, installation specialists and project developers. Installation specialists profit here from the superior product quality of products manufactured in Taiwan in accordance with the highest quality standards, as well as from the comprehensive consultation, planning and maintenance services from WINAICO. Generous stock levels ensure the rapid availability of WINAICO products.

