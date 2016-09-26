Prysmian To Display Innovative, Sustainable And Cost Effective Cable Solutions For The Offshore Wind Industry At WindEnergy Hamburg 2016

Strengthened Installation Capabilities With 3rd Prysmian Cable-Laying Vessel, Ulisse

Milan, 26 September, 2016  Prysmian Group, world leader in energy and telecom cable systems, will showcase its state-of-the-art range of products and services for offshore wind at the 2016 edition of the WindEnergy Hamburg event in Germany. From September 26 to 30, hall B6 booth 562. WindEnergy Hamburg 2016 is a key industry event for the Group to present its developments in innovative, sustainable and cost effective cable solutions for the offshore renewable power sector.



In March this year Prysmian was the first cable manufacturer to announce the successful qualification - within the Carbon Trusts Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA) programme - of its 66 kV cable system for offshore wind inter-array networks. The type tested solution  a 3-core, 66 kV EPR insulated wet-design cable system with aluminium or copper conductors and integrated optical elements - includes factory and field joints as well as plug-in terminations (using proprietary Click-Fit technology). These systems combine state-of-the-art EPR insulation - a material with excellent performance in direct contact with water, with the cost effectiveness of a lighter, lead-free design, enabling cost reductions of up to 15% for offshore wind farms.



In July the Group announced the readiness of its 3rd cable lay vessel, named Ulisse. With a 30 m diameter carousel capable of transporting 7,000 tonnes and her eight point spread mooring system, Ulisse is equipped for offshore cable installation operations even in harsh environmental conditions. She has currently been active in the execution of the Negros-Panay connection project in the Philippines.



With the Ulisse, and the other Prysmian vessels, Giulio Verne and Cable Enterprise, alongside an extensive range of proven in-house cable protection equipment, Prysmian Group offers a dedicated marine fleet with an extended capability to competently address the submarine cable installation requirements of offshore wind and power transmission links.





Prysmian will be present at WindEnergy Hamburg 2016 with a full portfolio of products and services, including AC and DC power transmission submarine cable systems, advanced turbine cabling solutions with high resistance to abrasion, UV radiations, corrosion, bending and torsion stress for increased efficiency, reliability and safety, specifically designed to meet highly demanding conditions of plants and installation areas, as well as the new Feltoflex HV cable system for moveable interconnection between platforms (e.g. topside and bridge), developed for voltages of up to and including 155 kV, and featuring enhanced technical and installation characteristics.





