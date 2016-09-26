LANDESK Enters into an OEM Agreement with Software License Optimisation Expert Concorde Solutions

Partnership will extend LANDESKs IT asset management to manage and optimise complex server- and data centre-based enterprise products

London - 26 September 2016 - LANDESK, a global leader in user-cantered IT solutions, today announced that it has entered into an OEM agreement with Concorde, a recognised leader in software license optimisation. This will complement LANDESKs IT asset management (ITAM) suite. The agreement extends LANDESKs endpoint software asset management to encompass complicated server license models that run in the data centre. The combined solution will empower asset managers to more effectively manage their entire asset estate.



Concordes license optimisation technology will extend the capabilities of the LANDESK ITAM suite by providing additional entitlement management and decision modeling to help our customers better determine their effective license position, said Steve Workman, vice president of corporate strategy at LANDESK. This partnership joins Concordes software licensing expertise to LANDESKs proven discovery and endpoint asset management capabilities, a collaboration that will deliver industry-leading IT and software asset management.



The addition of Concorde technology to LANDESKs ITAM suite will help customers better understand complex, server-based enterprise products like those offered by Oracle, Microsoft, VMware and IBM. These kinds of products can be difficult to track due to the transitory nature of virtual machines, the complexity of vendors license agreements and the frequency of changes to license terms and conditions. In combination with LANDESK ITAM suite, Concordes technology will provide transformational insights into server-side applications, which helps organisations optimise spend across client and data centre applications, minimise the impact of audits and make budget cycles more predictable.



Concordes proven SaaS platform complements LANDESKs comprehensive approach to IT asset management, said Phil Merson, CEO of Concorde. Our OEM agreement with LANDESK provides a new opportunity to bring a world-class approach to SAM, expanding the LANDESK product suite. We recognise that enterprise organisations are looking for solutions, not just point tools. Our agreement extends both offerings to give customers better visibility and control to manage their software investments.





