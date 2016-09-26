Media Advisory: Federal Science Minister Kirsty Duncan and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne to Hold Discussion on Women in Science and Entrepreneurship

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will be joined by the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, for a fireside chat about women in science and entrepreneurship taking place in Toronto as part of the sixth Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE).

The discussion will focus on the role of governments in creating opportunities for women in science and business, what can be done to help women overcome the challenges they face in these fields, and how schools and universities can play a role in helping girls and young women excel in science, technology, engineering and math.

Media are invited to attend.

