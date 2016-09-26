Knorr-Bremse prepares field testing of truck platooning in North America

Automated truck convoys save fuel and increase road safety

(PresseBox) - Knorr-Bremse, the global market and technology leader in safe and efficient road transportation, is working on a system for truck platooning and will shortly be testing it on US highways with a view to gauging driver acceptance and assessing the feasibility of fully networked truck convoys.

?Platooning involves electronically linked trucks following a lead vehicle at a short distance behind each other. Their aerodynamic alignment saves significant quantities of fuel, and Knorr-Bremse assistance systems mean that rear-end collisions resulting from driver inattention are ruled out,? explains Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division. The basis for platooning is provided by standard, volume-produced Knorr-Bremse driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and the emergency braking assistant. Data from the brakes and sensors in the lead vehicle is transmitted wirelessly to the other trucks in the convoy and this ?electronic drawbar? effect enables the gap between them to be significantly reduced.

Since early 2015 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Knorr-Bremse?s US subsidiary, has been developing the platooning system and has already demonstrated a prototype to various fleet operators. The company is currently working with a partner on preparing a field test on US highways, with a view to assessing driver acceptance and gaining insights about regulatory requirements.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a member of the Knorr-Bremse Group, develops and supplies leading-edge active safety technologies, energy management solutions, and air brake charging and control systems and components under the Bendix® brand name for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, and other commercial vehicles throughout North America. An industry pioneer, employing more than 3,000 people, Bendix is driven to deliver solutions for improved vehicle safety, performance, and overall operating cost. Bendix is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio, with manufacturing plants in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Huntington, Indiana; North Aurora, Illinois; and Acuña, Mexico.



For more information, call 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725) or visit www.bendix.com. To learn more about career opportunities at Bendix, visit www.bendix.com/careers. Follow Bendix on Twitter at http://twitter.com/Bendix_CVS. Log on and learn from the Bendix experts at www.brakeschool. com.



Knorr-Bremse is the world's leading manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, with sales totaling almost ?6 billion in 2015. In over 30 countries, some 25,000 employees develop, manufacture, and service braking, entrance, control, and energy supply systems, HVAC and driver assistance systems, as well as powertrain and transmission control solutions. As a technology leader, for more than 110 years now, through its products the company has been making a decisive contribution to greater safety by road and rail. Every day, more than one billion people around the world put their trust in systems made by Knorr-Bremse.





Company information / Profile:

Knorr-Bremse is the world's leading manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, with sales totaling almost ?6 billion in 2015. In over 30 countries, some 25,000 employees develop, manufacture, and service braking, entrance, control, and energy supply systems, HVAC and driver assistance systems, as well as powertrain and transmission control solutions. As a technology leader, for more than 110 years now, through its products the company has been making a decisive contribution to greater safety by road and rail. Every day, more than one billion people around the world put their trust in systems made by Knorr-Bremse.





PressRelease by

Knorr-Bremse AG

Date: 09/26/2016 - 15:52

Language: English

News-ID 497013

Character count: 3280

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Knorr-Bremse AG

Stadt: München





Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease