Superior Cleaning Equipment Celebrates 25 Years

The leading dealer in Arizona and California, Superior Cleaning Equipment, Inc., is celebrating a business milestone this year.

(firmenpresse) - The leading dealer in Arizona and California, Superior Cleaning Equipment, Inc., is celebrating a business milestone this year. The company, serving as the largest industrial cleaning and environmental equipment dealer is a factory-authorized Landa Karcher Group, Water Maze Water Treatment Systems, CUDA Aqueous Parts Washer and IPC Eagle retailer and service center in both states, reached its 25th year in business. Growing from a small operation to a multi-million dollar business since its establishment, the company has become the trusted choice for cleaning professionals across industries. Were extremely proud of reaching this important milestone in our business operations, said Greg Sprunk, President. We have to thank our many loyal customers and vendors over the years for helping us become a success.



In an effort to provide its customers with the tools and information they need to make smart purchasing decisions, the company also recently rolled out a new website. It features easy to use navigation and a secure online shopping cart system for purchases. One of the unique features of the new website is the closed loop wash water recycling system case study and calculator, which lets site visitors estimate how much water and money they can save using a customized system. To learn more, visit https://sceclean.com/water-treatment/wash-water-recycling-system



Superior offers its many customers a full range of equipment from leading manufacturers including Landa, Karcher, IPC Eagle, JRI, CUDA, Cool Space and Water Maze, among many others. It also customizes equipment to meet the specific needs of clients, especially in the fabrication of custom pressure washer trailers and closed loop wash racks. An extensive parts inventory and accessories selection joins the companys fleet of field service technicians and in shop service, helping to keep equipment running at peak performance.



A huge selection of specially formulated cleaning chemicals are available, and customers can take advantage of a bulk chemical and detergent program to save money while boosting productivity. The company even offers rental of cleaning equipment such as hot- and cold-water pressure washers, surface cleaners, and hot water trailers. Showrooms and repair facilities in Phoenix and San Diego provide expert service for customers in Arizona and California, helping the company to maintain its reputation as a leader in the cleaning industry.





Superior Cleaning Equipment, Inc., was established in 1991 after equipment manufacturer Landa sold their existing branches. Superior stands as the only branch sold to a non-Landa employee. Since those beginnings, the company has grown to a team of sales and service professionals that have assisted customers in the automotive industry as well as for applications in agriculture and factory cleaning operations. For more information on the company, its equipment sales, and service, visit https://sceclean.com/



About Superior Cleaning Equipment, Inc.



For 25 years, the experts at Superior Cleaning Equipment, Inc., have been providing cleaning professionals a full range of industrial strength equipment and supplies. The company, with locations in Arizona and in California, stocks equipment from the leading cleaning equipment manufacturers as well an extensive selection of customized trailers and wash racks. They also offer water treatment systems to reclaim and recycle wash water and evaporate harder to treat waste streams. Expert service and repair options have made Superior the trusted choice for the cleaning industry.



Contact:

Greg Sprunk, President

Superior Cleaning Equipment, Inc.

Address: 4422 E. University Drive, Phoenix, Arizona 85034, United States

Phone: (602) 257-1357

Email: info(at)sceclean.com

Website: https://sceclean.com/





