AIDS Services Foundation Promotes Housing Plus Project

Orange County Rental Assistance Program to Provide Services to Eligible ASF Clients

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- (ASF) -- a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 8,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- is excited to support and encourage the Housing Plus Project, an Orange County rental assistance program that is intended to provide short-term rent assistance to eligible HIV-positive clients for up to 24 months.

"Housing is essential for everyone, especially those living with HIV/AIDS who often feel they have nowhere to turn," says ASF executive director and CEO, Philip Yaeger. "At ASF, we are proud to support and encourage our eligible clients to take advantage of this promising housing program, which will assist many of them in securing a safe residence for them and their families."

Utilizing Ryan White Part B funding, The Housing Plus Project -- a housing program of the California Department of Public Health, Office of AIDS (OA) -- will provide eligible HIV-positive clients with monthly rent assistance of up to 50 percent through March 2017 and then up to 30 percent between April 2017 to March 2020. Eligible individuals/households must meet the following criteria:

HIV-positive

Resident of Orange County

Temporary or unstable housing including being at risk for homelessness

Cannot be on other Housing Assistance Programs concurrently (e.g., HOPWA, Shelter Plus Care, Section 8, RAP, Housing Choice Voucher, Permanent Supportive Housing, etc.)

Must show enrollment in comprehensive healthcare coverage or apply for healthcare coverage, as eligible (e.g., Medi-Cal, Covered California, ADAP) and a copy of the HIV Viral Load lab must be reviewed by case manager annually

In addition to the program eligibility criteria, individuals/households must meet the following service qualifications:

Individual must be Ryan White case managed; client advocacy is not considered Ryan White case managed

Household income must be under 80 percent of area median income ($52,000 a year for a single person)

Individual must have a valid lease from the landlord

The landlord must be willing to complete and submit a W-9 IRS form

The landlord must be able to show proof of ownership

An individual may receive assistance for up to a 24-month time period in total, regardless of which service provider the individual is registered with

For more information on the Housing Plus Project, contact the Director of Housing & Benefits, George Smith at (949) 809-5784. For more information on ASF and the services it provides, please visit the ASF website at .

is a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 8,000 people living with HIV disease in Orange County since 1985. ASF serves the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. Learn more about the organization by visiting .

AIDS Services Foundation Orange County

Date: 09/26/2016

Firma: AIDS Services Foundation Orange County

