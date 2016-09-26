Automotive News to Host Webinar With Outsell on How Dealerships Can Maximize Their Marketing Budget Returns

David Kain and Outsell Dealer Customers Join Webinar to Discuss New Marketing Initiatives to Close Out a Successful 2016 and Strategies to Plan Ahead for 2017

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- , which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it will sponsor a free one-hour webinar hosted by on the topic, "" on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

With 2017 just around the corner, the time is rapidly approaching for dealers to evaluate their marketing budgets for the year. With a multitude of initiatives competing for a limited pool of dollars, it's a good idea for dealers to take a hard look at their marketing strategy as a whole.

Join David Kain, President, Kain Automotive Inc.; Kristy Elliott, Executive Manager, Sunshine Chevrolet; Billy Frank, General Manager, Clear Lake Infiniti; and Valerie Vallancourt, Director of Marketing, Outsell, as they discuss marketing initiatives that will prove to be the most successful to finish out 2016, and options to invest in for 2017.

During this webinar, the panel of dealers and industry experts will discuss:

Marketing initiatives that delivered the best return for dealers.

The newest marketing technologies and benefits for dealerships.

The criteria to evaluate digital marketing vendors.

An overview of what dealers should be thinking about from a strategic marketing perspective.

Speakers: David Kain, President, Kain Automotive Inc.; Kristy Elliott, Executive Manager, Sunshine Chevrolet; Billy Frank, General Manager, Clear Lake Infiniti; and Valerie Vallancourt, Director of Marketing, Outsell: Phil Nussel, Online Editor, Automotive News

Tuesday, September 27, 2016 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Eastern

drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when customers are most ready to engage, buy or service. Outsell makes dealers lives easier by keeping them in front of customers on a consistent, individualized basis and automating follow up. The Outsell multi-channel customer engagement platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.

