(firmenpresse) - High Wycombe, UK, 26 September 2016 - At Restaurant Tech Live 2016 (27 - 28 September, ExCeL, London), SWOOPOS will be joining Star Micronics on Stand 1150. The SWOOPOS mobile POS system is unique because it works intuitively alongside the SWOOPE customer app to enable seamless mobile ordering and payment as well as insightful data analytics and powerful mobile marketing.



Through the SWOOPOS till software and SWOOPE smartphone app, venues can offer their customers the option to pre-order for collection, order delivery (if the venue offers this service) or even skip the queues and start a tab straight from their table. Plus SWOOPOS gathers real time information on every aspect of the business; from staff efficiency to customer demographics, sales trends and time spent in store. So owners have the whole picture and can make better, more informed decisions about their business.



SWOOPOS merchants can communicate directly to potential customers by uploading exclusive deals or vouchers to the app. Each venue can target these deals based on whether the customer is new or returning, their gender and their age. The SWOOPE app also uses the latest beacon technology to send highly targeted, location-specific messaging to people within 50ft of the venue.



The service allows users to search via location to find nearby deals or view deals by clicking on a venues profile. SWOOPE app users can redeem local deals through the app or in-store and they also regularly receive push notifications and email updates about the best and most exciting offers available.



By combining this software with Stars mPOP, business owners can benefit from a compact, high performance mPOS system. As a unique combined Bluetooth printer and cash drawer mobile point of purchase solution, mPOP is low cost and lightweight at just 10cm high and 30cm wide with a sleek design that will complement any counter top. Alternatively, mPOP with front feed receipting can easily be secured under the counter for enhanced space-saving. With intuitive top loading and easy front feed as well as a partial cut guillotine, the reliable thermal printer automatically cuts the 58mm wide receipt. Outstanding connectivity alongside intuitive functionality and simple integration define Stars unique solution.





With the POPPack option that includes a high quality black or white tablet stand (alternative colours are available if required) and metal plate, users can successfully create a stylish mPOS station. The POPPack design provides a flexible option with the extra security required within a busy hospitality environment, whilst retaining the mobile element. This provides the ability to securely store or transport the mPOS station at the end of trading.



We are delighted to have SWOOPOS on our stand at Restaurant Tech Live, states Annette Tarlton, Marketing Director, Star Micronics EMEA. With such innovative software that allows customers and users to benefit from targeted marketing and detailed business insight, SWOOPOS is truly setting new standards in mPOS.



Its an exciting time in the mPOS sector, says Lee Nazari, CEO & Founder of SWOOPOS. With a forward-thinking company like Star Micronics and their trend setting mPOP, together we are drastically improving and strengthening the connection between merchants and their clients through better, simpler technology. And this is just the beginning 











