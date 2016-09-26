Glance Technologies Inc. Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Mealshare

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (FRANKFURT: GJT) is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with Mealshare to work together to fight against youth hunger.

Glance Pay's strategic alliance with Mealshare establishes a mutual referral and marketing relationship to make it easier for diners to actively provide meals for youth in need in Vancouver, B.C. and surrounding communities. Mealshare and Glance Pay have already begun planning events at Glance Pay's participating restaurants to raise money for Mealshare to provide meals to youth in need.

In British Columbia, approximately 8.2% of households are food insecure1, and each month over 850,000 Canadians turn to food banks for help.2 Child poverty rates in British Columbia are above the national average, with approximately one in five British Columbian children living below the poverty line.3 Food insecurity can be harmful to children's healthy growth and development, and living in a food-insecure environment can pose numerous health risks for children. Mealshare is looking forward to working with Glance Pay to help eliminate food insecurity for youth in British Columbia.

Glance Pay is a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device. Glance Pay aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants.

"Glance Pay is one of those apps that just makes sense. Time really is money, so having an app that saves you 5 or 10 minutes every time you eat out makes a huge difference. It makes life easier for both the diner and restaurant." - Derek Juno, VP Business Development, Mealshare.

Mealshare is creating a movement by making giving as easy as possible... and it's working!

To watch a video of the signing, click here:

About Mealshare: Watch our one-minute video! Mealshare is a non-profit changing the world. Buy a Mealshare branded menu item at a partner restaurant, and they provide a meal to a youth in need. It's that simple! Buy one, give one. In Vancouver, meals are provided locally through KidSafe and Breakfast Club of Canada and internationally through Save the Children. There is no added cost to the customer. Mealshare was started in July 2013, and is based out of Vancouver and run by three young entrepreneurs. Currently, Mealshare is partnered with over 250 restaurants across 8 cities, and has provided over 800,000 meals to those in need. Learn more here.

Media Page: bit.ly/MealshareMedia / Facebook: MealshareTeam / Twitter: (at)MealshareTeam / Instagram: (at)Mealshare

About Glance Technologies Inc.: Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device. Glance Pay aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol GET.

For more information about Glance, please go to or and follow Glance Technologies and Glance Pay on Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

1 Statistics Canada, "Food Insecurity in Canada", online at .

2 Food Banks Canada, "About Hunger in Canada", online at

3 First Call BC Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition, "2015 Child Poverty BC Report Card".

Contacts:



Derek Juno

VP Business Development

Mealshare

Cell: 604-376-8023





Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

Glance Technologies Inc.

(604) 723-7480





More information:

http://www.glance.tech



PressRelease by

Glance Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/26/2016 - 15:25

Language: English

News-ID 497019

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Glance Technologies Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease