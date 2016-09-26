MemSQL Unveils Roadmap for Ongoing Integration With Apache Spark

New Capabilities to Be Showcased at Spark Summit Boston in 2017

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- MemSQL (), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced that it is extending the MemSQL Streamliner solution, and in particular the MemSQL Spark Connector, to support Spark 2.x. These new capabilities will be showcased at Spark Summit in Boston, Massachusetts on February 7-9, 2017.

MemSQL Unveils Roadmap for Ongoing Integration with Apache Spark -

MemSQL launched the first Spark Connector in early 2015 -- an open-source integration enabling high throughput, low-latency, bi-directional data flow between MemSQL and Spark. Later in 2015, MemSQL announced Streamliner, an integrated solution simplifying access to and deployment of Spark. The next iteration of this solution comes in conjunction with Spark popularity as a transformation tier. In a survey conducted by MemSQL on real-time initiatives, 67% of respondents said they use Apache Spark in that capacity.

"Our forthcoming solution supporting Spark 2.x demonstrates our continued commitment to the underlying core technology of Streamliner, the MemSQL Spark Connector," said Nikita Shamgunov, CTO and co-founder, MemSQL. "The Streamliner solution is a part of a broad MemSQL integrations portfolio, featuring the highest performance tools to ingest data into MemSQL, and enabling customers to operationalize advanced analytics from other distributed computation platforms such as Apache Spark."

To remain relevant in the real-time world enterprises must implement architectures supporting advanced analytics. In particular the proliferation of data sources, including IoT and sensors, web statistics, logs, and mobile applications are driving a need for real-time transformation and long-term durability. By combining the distributed capabilities of Spark with the persistent, distributed capabilities of MemSQL, users can harness streaming data and deliver immediate analytics. As a relational database with a native SQL engine, MemSQL enables Spark users to operationalize their deployments, share results with thousands of business analysts, and connect to any SQL-based tool in the ecosystem.

MemSQL delivers the leading database platform for real-time analytics. Global enterprises use MemSQL to achieve peak performance and optimize data efficiency. With the combined power of database, data warehouse, and streaming workloads in one system, MemSQL helps companies anticipate problems before they occur, turn insights into actions, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Visit or follow us .

Image Available:

Kristi Kilpatrick



Kilpatrick PR



650-302-6404





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3059837



PressRelease by

MemSQL

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/26/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 497022

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MemSQL

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease