MasterControl Provides Industry Insight on Leveraging Big Data in Post-Market Surveillance at Medical Product and Outsourcing's 2016 Summit

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- MasterControl, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management systems (EQMS) and quality and compliance consulting services, will offer valuable information for the medical device industry at Medical Product and Outsourcing's Summit Oct. 5-6 in Austin, Texas.

Mickey Garcia, MasterControl director of medical device industry solutions, will be speaking about the explosion in the quantity of information being created by smart medical devices and how new data can be mined for insight into the safety and efficacy of these devices in ways never before possible. On Wed., Oct. 5 at 2:00-2:45 p.m. Central, in the Ballroom at the Austin Hilton, Garcia will present Leveraging Big Data in Post-Market Surveillance. This presentation will cover smart devices and the information and data they present, highlight how smart devices are not the only source of big data, and demonstrate which methods and tools should be used for big data analyzations.

This data frenzy opens the door for certain classes of high-tech, low-risk devices to enter the market with less pre-market data -- as long as savvy medical technology manufacturers can establish a strategy for applying post-market data effectively. Also, devices are progressively being designed for use directly by patients rather than by medical professionals. This means that the voice of the customer may sound unfamiliar to many medical device manufacturers. Listening to patients requires different skills than listening to doctors, and success for consumer-oriented devices has less to do with product features and objective performance and more to do with subjective consumer tastes and the overall user experience.

Put it all together and medical device companies are being faced with new challenges and opportunities in the collection and use of post-market data.

Medical Product Outsourcing's conference series has provided the medical device industry with the most comprehensive programs for more than 10 years. These highly informative symposiums address critical medical device outsourcing and manufacturing issues impacting multiple stakeholders within the industry. This year's interactive networking and educational event will partner local experts with out-of-state industry thought leaders -- OEMs, contract manufacturers, suppliers, consultants, members of the investment community, and academia -- for a unique forum to discuss critical industry topics and offer tools to compete and grow in today's challenging business climate.

MasterControl Inc. produces software solutions that enable regulated companies to get their products to market faster, while reducing overall costs and increasing internal efficiency. MasterControl securely manages a company's critical information throughout the entire product lifecycle. MasterControl software is known for being easy to implement, easy to validate and easy to use. MasterControl solutions include quality management, document management, product lifecycle management, audit management, training management, document control, bill of materials, supplier management, submissions document management, and more. Supported by a comprehensive array of services based on industry best practices, MasterControl software provides our customers with a complete information management solution across the entire enterprise. For more information about MasterControl, visit , or call: 800-825-9117 (U.S.); +44 (0) 1256 325 949 (Europe); 81 (3) 5422 6665 (Japan); or +61 (3) 9717 9727 (Australia).

