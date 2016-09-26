New MemSQL 5.5 Release Powers Native Real-Time Streaming Capabilities

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- MemSQL (), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced the release of MemSQL 5.5, featuring MemSQL Pipelines for native data ingest from external sources such as Apache Kafka. MemSQL Pipelines introduces the SQL syntax CREATE PIPELINE, so users can easily construct real-time data streaming pipelines via the command line, and provide enterprise users immediate visibility to live data.

In addition, CREATE PIPELINE provides an efficient and robust method for real-time streaming directly into MemSQL. With exactly-once semantics from Kafka, enterprises have guaranteed delivery of mission-critical data without sacrificing performance. MemSQL 5.5 also delivers improved query performance, new query profiling capabilities, and higher concurrency for distributed joins, with results demonstrating 5x faster query performance for star schema data models.

"Organizations undergoing digital transformation must adapt and learn in real time, so technology performance and reliability become imperative," said Eric Frenkiel, CEO and co-founder, MemSQL. "With MemSQL 5.5, users have immediate and guaranteed access to real-time analytics. Furthermore, exactly-once semantics allows companies to leverage Kafka for real-time access to business-critical data."

Today, the world's fastest companies rely on MemSQL for innovation in real-time streaming and analytics. With MemSQL deployed on-premises or in the cloud, enterprises can analyze streaming real-time data and historical data together -- resulting in precise analytics that are accurate to the last transaction and rich in context with access to prior data.

Getting It Right Exactly Once: Principles for Streaming Architectures

Darryl Smith, Chief Data Platform Architect and Distinguished Engineer, Dell Technologies



1:15pm - 1:55pm Wednesday, 09/28/2016

Location: 1 C04 / 1 C05

We are moving to real-time analytics and data scientists need a framework to evaluate and architect the right technologies. Darryl Smith, Chief Data Platform Architect and Distinguished Engineer at Dell Technologies will share tested principles so you can navigate solution choices quickly. The mission is clear: move from batch to real time. The rise of Apache Kafka and the importance of exactly once semantics reinforces this mission.

September 27-29, stop by MemSQL Booth #839 for demos, games, and giveaways:

Learn more about MemSQL 5.5 at

Read complete documentation at

Tuesday, October 25, 6:00 - 8:00pm

San Francisco, CA

Get ready to build your own real-time streaming pipeline in this hands-on meetup! MemSQL Architect Carl Sverre will walk attendees through the technical details of Pipelines -- how we built it, how we ensure exactly-once semantics, and why it matters. He will also showcase several real-time applications built with MemSQL Pipelines. RSVP at

MemSQL delivers the leading database platform for real-time analytics. Global enterprises use MemSQL to achieve peak performance and optimize data efficiency. With the combined power of database, data warehouse, and streaming workloads in one system, MemSQL helps companies anticipate problems before they occur, turn insights into actions, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Visit or follow us .

