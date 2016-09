Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.

Changes in the Executive Board of NestlÚ S.A.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

NestlÚ S.A. /

Changes in the Executive Board of NestlÚ S.A.

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



This press release is also available in Franšais (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)



.......................................





Vevey, 26 September 2016



Changes in the Executive Board of NestlÚ S.A.





Luis Cantarell, Executive Vice President and Head of Zone EMENA, will take a

well-deserved retirement on 31 December 2016 after a long and distinguished

career of 40 years in the Group. Since joining the NestlÚ Executive Board in

2005, Luis Cantarell led Zone Europe, was instrumental in the creation of the

NestlÚ Nutrition globally managed business, launched NestlÚ Health Science and

over the past two years successfully shaped the new Zone EMENA organisation. The

Board of Directors thanks Luis Cantarell for his important contributions to the

NestlÚ Group.



As a consequence, the NestlÚ Board of Directors has decided the following

changes to the Executive Board:



Marco Settembri, currently Executive Vice President and Head of NestlÚ Waters,

will succeed Luis Cantarell as Executive Vice President and Head of Zone EMENA,

effective 1(st) January 2017.



Marco Settembri, an Italian citizen with a business degree from the Bocconi

University in Milan, joined NestlÚ Italy in 1987. In 2004 he was appointed

Managing Director of Sanpellegrino and in 2006 his responsibilities were

extended when he became Market Head in Italy. In 2007 he was appointed CEO of

NestlÚ Purina PetCare Europe. Under his leadership petcare became one of

NestlÚ's largest and most profitable businesses in Europe. Marco Settembri

joined the Executive Board as Head of NestlÚ Waters in 2013.



Maurizio Patarnello, currently Market Head of NestlÚ Russia and Eurasia Region,



will be appointed Deputy Executive Vice President and Head of NestlÚ Waters,

effective 1st January 2017 to succeed Marco Settembri.



Maurizio Patarnello, an Italian citizen, has a MBA from Naples University. He

joined the Group in 1993 and held several positions in finance before moving to

Sanpellegrino in 1999. Since 2002 he held positions of increasing responsibility

within the NestlÚ Waters business and was appointed Chief Operating Officer and

Regional Business Head for NestlÚ Waters Middle East and Africa in 2004, with

the responsibility of NestlÚ Waters Asia added in 2007. In October 2010,

Maurizio Patarnello was promoted to Market Head for Ukraine and Moldova. He

moved to his current role in October 2012.



Furthermore, the NestlÚ Board of Directors has decided to change the business

structure for NestlÚ Professional from a globally managed business to a

regionally managed business supported by a NestlÚ Professional Strategic

Business Unit, due to increasing demand for more customized products and

services on a local and regional basis often linked with developments in the in-

home business. In this new set-up the regional managers will report directly

into their respective geographical zones. This will allow a better leverage of

the Group strengths, facilitate greater focus on customers and enhance alignment

and execution in each region and market, whilst ensuring full coherence with the

NestlÚ Professional Beverages and Food categories strategy.



As a consequence Martial Rolland, currently Head of NestlÚ Professional, will

take over responsibility as Market Head of NestlÚ Russia and Eurasia Region

effective 1(st) January 2017.





Contacts



Media: Robin Tickleá Tel.: +41 21 924 22 00

Investors: Steffen Kindlerá Tel.: +41 21 924 3509







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NestlÚ S.A. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nestle.com



PressRelease by

NestlÚ S.A.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/26/2016 - 18:06

Language: English

News-ID 497047

Character count: 4427

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NestlÚ S.A.

Stadt: Vevey





Number of hits: 91



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease