Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.

Nestlé S.A. /

Vevey, 26 September 2016



Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.





Luis Cantarell, Executive Vice President and Head of Zone EMENA, will take a

well-deserved retirement on 31 December 2016 after a long and distinguished

career of 40 years in the Group. Since joining the Nestlé Executive Board in

2005, Luis Cantarell led Zone Europe, was instrumental in the creation of the

Nestlé Nutrition globally managed business, launched Nestlé Health Science and

over the past two years successfully shaped the new Zone EMENA organisation. The

Board of Directors thanks Luis Cantarell for his important contributions to the

Nestlé Group.



As a consequence, the Nestlé Board of Directors has decided the following

changes to the Executive Board:



Marco Settembri, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Nestlé Waters,

will succeed Luis Cantarell as Executive Vice President and Head of Zone EMENA,

effective 1(st) January 2017.



Marco Settembri, an Italian citizen with a business degree from the Bocconi

University in Milan, joined Nestlé Italy in 1987. In 2004 he was appointed

Managing Director of Sanpellegrino and in 2006 his responsibilities were

extended when he became Market Head in Italy. In 2007 he was appointed CEO of

Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe. Under his leadership petcare became one of

Nestlé's largest and most profitable businesses in Europe. Marco Settembri

joined the Executive Board as Head of Nestlé Waters in 2013.



Maurizio Patarnello, currently Market Head of Nestlé Russia and Eurasia Region,



will be appointed Deputy Executive Vice President and Head of Nestlé Waters,

effective 1st January 2017 to succeed Marco Settembri.



Maurizio Patarnello, an Italian citizen, has a MBA from Naples University. He

joined the Group in 1993 and held several positions in finance before moving to

Sanpellegrino in 1999. Since 2002 he held positions of increasing responsibility

within the Nestlé Waters business and was appointed Chief Operating Officer and

Regional Business Head for Nestlé Waters Middle East and Africa in 2004, with

the responsibility of Nestlé Waters Asia added in 2007. In October 2010,

Maurizio Patarnello was promoted to Market Head for Ukraine and Moldova. He

moved to his current role in October 2012.



Furthermore, the Nestlé Board of Directors has decided to change the business

structure for Nestlé Professional from a globally managed business to a

regionally managed business supported by a Nestlé Professional Strategic

Business Unit, due to increasing demand for more customized products and

services on a local and regional basis often linked with developments in the in-

home business. In this new set-up the regional managers will report directly

into their respective geographical zones. This will allow a better leverage of

the Group strengths, facilitate greater focus on customers and enhance alignment

and execution in each region and market, whilst ensuring full coherence with the

Nestlé Professional Beverages and Food categories strategy.



As a consequence Martial Rolland, currently Head of Nestlé Professional, will

take over responsibility as Market Head of Nestlé Russia and Eurasia Region

effective 1(st) January 2017.





Contacts



Media: Robin Tickle Tel.: +41 21 924 22 00

Investors: Steffen Kindler Tel.: +41 21 924 3509







