(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





SCOR disputes that the State aid granted to the CCR is compatible with the

internal market and intends to take recourse against today's decision by the

European Commission















Following on from the ruling by the Paris administrative court on 12 July 2016,

the European Commission has confirmed the economic nature of the CCR's natural

catastrophe reinsurance activity and the existence the existence of illegal

State aid in the guarantee granted by the State to the CCR.



However, the European Commission considers that this State aid is "compatible

with the internal market". SCOR disputes this statement and intends to take

recourse against the European Commission's decision before the Court of First

Instance of the European Union.



In 2012 SCOR applied to the administrative court to contest the conditions of

the guarantee granted by the State to the CCR, which gives it a virtual monopoly

with a share of over 90% of the French natural catastrophe reinsurance market.

SCOR has been acting for many years to promote the opening up of the natural

catastrophe reinsurance market in France. There are other, cheaper and more

efficient solutions to cover French people against natural catastrophes, which

would guarantee the rights and obligations of all the players on this market.



SCOR considers it unacceptable that the new agreement notified by the State has

not been made public. This also happened with the previous version of the

agreement from 1993, which SCOR obtained through legal means.



Moreover, SCOR has always contested the fact that the CCR, a 100% State-owned

public company, is able to pursue commercial activities in France and abroad. It

is not French State's role to take catastrophe risks in other countries. For its



commercial activities, the CCR benefitted until now from the same rating as the

French State. SCOR challenged this situation, and is pleased to have obtained

the subsidiarisation of the CCR's commercial activities, which has led to a

downgrade of the Standard & Poor's rating attributed to these activities by 4

notches (from AA to A-). This very significant rating difference shows the

extent of the aid from which the CCR has benefitted over the past few years for

its so-called commercial activities.



Like other European countries, SCOR continues to consider that its citizens

should be protected against natural catastrophes through a scheme that respects

the spirit and the rules of competition law.



SCOR considers that the CCR and the State should in any event abstain from

involvement in the coverage of natural catastrophes outside of France.



SCOR will take all action necessary with the relevant authorities to ensure that

the current scheme evolves.















Marie-Laurence Bouchon



Group Head of Communications



+33 (0)1 58 44 76 10



mbouchon(at)scor.com











Bertrand Bougon



Head of Investor Relations



& Rating Agencies



+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68



bbougon(at)scor.com







Forward-looking statements







SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC)

Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking

statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding

to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include

"forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are

predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on

certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to

a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically

identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate",

"assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may

increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or

conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and

"could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by

their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from

any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other

hand.



Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number

D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's

website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain

important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the

SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and

disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to

significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in

interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes

in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial

strength or other ratings.



The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and

interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial

information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim

period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".The Group's financial

information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and

approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a

set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim

Financial Reporting".







