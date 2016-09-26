Orange Belgium : New executive team for Orange Belgium, benefiting customer experience and fixed-mobile convergence

At the behest of Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, the Board of Directors

has approved the company's new Executive Committee. The new structure is

designed to support company strategy, in which customer experience is the key

priority.



In addition to its existing mobile offering already known, Orange Belgium aims

to continue expanding its fixed-line TV and Internet offering in order to

provide Belgian homes with high-quality and attractive convergent fixed-mobile

offerings, with all the benefits that Orange Group innovation brings.



As of 1st October 2016:

* Alain Ovyn, the current Chief Customer Service Officer, has been appointed

Chief Transformation & Digital Officer. He will henceforth be responsible

for digital transformation, an essential aspect of streamlining the customer

experience and making the business more agile and efficient. He will also be

responsible for operational performance and IT.



* Stéphane Janssens has been appointed Chief Customer Experience Officer and

will be responsible for the end-to-end customer experience, in liaison with

all divisional heads. He will also be ultimately responsible for customer

service. Currently Purchasing Director, Stéphane has fulfilled a range of

management functions in his 17 years with Orange Belgium, much of which has

been customer-relations focused.



* Werner De Laet, current CEO of Orange Luxembourg, has also been appointed

Chief Wholesale & Innovation Officer. In addition to his executive

responsibilities for Orange Luxembourg, Werner De Laet will be responsible

for managing Orange Belgium's wholesale operations as well as its innovation

arm, reporting directly to the Orange Group.



As of 1st December 2016:

* Arnaud Castille has been appointed Chief Finance Officer. He is to replace



Ludovic Pech who will become the Orange Group's Chief Financial Officer for

the Middle East and Africa, responsible for 116 million customers and with a

turnover of ?6.4 billion. As the Orange Group's Head of Mergers &

Acquisitions since 2013, Arnaud Castille has a solid financial background

and an excellent knowledge of the telecoms industry, acquired through a

range of key roles in the industry, including six years as CFO for Maroc

Télécom.





Commenting on these appointments, Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, said:

"I'm very pleased with this restructuring exercise, which translates company

strategy into action and brings together a solid, experienced executive team,

made up of exceptionally talented and motivated men and women." On the issue of

Arnaud Castille's appointment as Ludovic Pech's successor, he added: "Ludovic

has been instrumental in getting our business back on track over the last three

years. He played a key role in improving our profit margins, reducing our debts

and steering us back towards growth. He also renewed our shareholders' faith in

us. I wish him all the very best in his new role. I'm now very happy to welcome

Arnaud Castille as our new CFO. His experience and understanding of the telecoms

market will prove vital assets to Orange Belgium."



Further to these appointments, Jan Steyaert, President of Orange Belgium's Board

of Directors, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to

warmly thank Ludovic for his hard work as CFO and his tremendous contribution in

helping steer our business back into the black. The new structure intends to

continue improving the customer experience and will enable Orange Belgium to

pursue the development of its convergent fixed and mobile activities on the

business and retail markets."





