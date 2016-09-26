(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
At the behest of Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, the Board of Directors
has approved the company's new Executive Committee. The new structure is
designed to support company strategy, in which customer experience is the key
priority.
In addition to its existing mobile offering already known, Orange Belgium aims
to continue expanding its fixed-line TV and Internet offering in order to
provide Belgian homes with high-quality and attractive convergent fixed-mobile
offerings, with all the benefits that Orange Group innovation brings.
As of 1st October 2016:
* Alain Ovyn, the current Chief Customer Service Officer, has been appointed
Chief Transformation & Digital Officer. He will henceforth be responsible
for digital transformation, an essential aspect of streamlining the customer
experience and making the business more agile and efficient. He will also be
responsible for operational performance and IT.
* Stéphane Janssens has been appointed Chief Customer Experience Officer and
will be responsible for the end-to-end customer experience, in liaison with
all divisional heads. He will also be ultimately responsible for customer
service. Currently Purchasing Director, Stéphane has fulfilled a range of
management functions in his 17 years with Orange Belgium, much of which has
been customer-relations focused.
* Werner De Laet, current CEO of Orange Luxembourg, has also been appointed
Chief Wholesale & Innovation Officer. In addition to his executive
responsibilities for Orange Luxembourg, Werner De Laet will be responsible
for managing Orange Belgium's wholesale operations as well as its innovation
arm, reporting directly to the Orange Group.
As of 1st December 2016:
* Arnaud Castille has been appointed Chief Finance Officer. He is to replace
Ludovic Pech who will become the Orange Group's Chief Financial Officer for
the Middle East and Africa, responsible for 116 million customers and with a
turnover of ?6.4 billion. As the Orange Group's Head of Mergers &
Acquisitions since 2013, Arnaud Castille has a solid financial background
and an excellent knowledge of the telecoms industry, acquired through a
range of key roles in the industry, including six years as CFO for Maroc
Télécom.
Commenting on these appointments, Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, said:
"I'm very pleased with this restructuring exercise, which translates company
strategy into action and brings together a solid, experienced executive team,
made up of exceptionally talented and motivated men and women." On the issue of
Arnaud Castille's appointment as Ludovic Pech's successor, he added: "Ludovic
has been instrumental in getting our business back on track over the last three
years. He played a key role in improving our profit margins, reducing our debts
and steering us back towards growth. He also renewed our shareholders' faith in
us. I wish him all the very best in his new role. I'm now very happy to welcome
Arnaud Castille as our new CFO. His experience and understanding of the telecoms
market will prove vital assets to Orange Belgium."
Further to these appointments, Jan Steyaert, President of Orange Belgium's Board
of Directors, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to
warmly thank Ludovic for his hard work as CFO and his tremendous contribution in
helping steer our business back into the black. The new structure intends to
continue improving the customer experience and will enable Orange Belgium to
pursue the development of its convergent fixed and mobile activities on the
business and retail markets."
