(firmenpresse) - PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- (MSIG) today announced highlights of its twelfth annual business conference, in Scottsdale, AZ on November 9-11, 2016. Spanning mobile & wireless, automotive, medical devices, energy, and the intersection of human-computer networks, speakers will share some of the most compelling examples of MicroElectroMechanical Systems (MEMS)/sensors technology with an executive audience from the MEMS and sensors supply chain.

AT&T VP of Product Development for Internet of Things (IoT) Solution will offer a carrier's perspective on technologies advancing the IoT, including low-power wide-area cellular technologies, standard radio module configurations, embedded SIMs, cloud-based data storage and virtualized networks. As part of his keynote, Coursey will explain how MEMS/sensors suppliers can play a more pivotal role in IoT applications such as asset monitoring, wearables, connected cars and smart cities.

During his keynote, Local Motors General Manager will exhort Congress attendees to fearlessly embrace co-creation and open collaboration, which he believes could change the world of transportation. As a case in point, Rayer will share his company's experiences working with a global network of inspired innovators as Local Motors prepares the first 3D-printed autonomous car for highway-ready certification.

"Invention, co-creation and collaboration will continue to fuel the greatest achievements in MEMS and sensors," said Karen Lightman, executive director, MEMS & Sensors Industry Group. "Attendees of this year's MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress will hear how both titans of industry and nimble innovators approach technological innovation holistically -- leveraging internal and external ecosystems to introduce meaningful products to market. And for the first time, they can also delve deeper into current, near-term and future MEMS/sensors solutions during breakout sessions led by both business and academic experts."

Other highlighted presentations include:

-- Dan Hyman, president, XCOM Wireless

-- Graeme Purdy, CEO, Ilika

-- Yang Zhao, chairman, president & CEO, MEMSIC, Inc.

-- Jérémie Bouchaud, director & senior principal analyst, MEMS and Sensors, IHS Markit

-- Robert Giasolli, CTO and VP of research and development, Cagent Vascular

-- Jari Honkanen, director, field applications engineering, MicroVision

For the complete agenda, please visit:

This year's conference also features the popular MEMS & Sensors Technology Showcase, a competitive event that offers an intimate look at some of the most unique MEMS/sensors-enabled applications in the industry. Each finalist will get five minutes to impress attendees, who will vote for their favorite demo. MSIG will announce the winner at the close of the conference.

Now in its 12th year, MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress 2016 is an annual event that brings together business leaders from a broad spectrum of industries: automotive, communications, consumer goods, energy/environmental, industrial and medical. It is a unique professional forum at which executives from companies designing and manufacturing MEMS/sensors technology sit side-by-side with their end-user customers in panel discussions and networking events to exchange ideas and information about the use of MEMS and sensors in commercial applications.

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) is the trade association advancing MEMS and sensors across global markets. MSIG advocates for near-term commercialization of MEMS/sensors-based products through a wide range of activities, such as conferences, technical working groups and education. By bringing the TSensors® (Trillion Sensors) initiative under the umbrella of events and programs, MSIG also increases worldwide awareness of emerging MEMS/sensors-based applications with huge commercialization potential in the next decade and beyond. Nearly 200 companies and industry partners comprise MEMS & Sensors Industry Group.

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group, the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group logo, MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress and TSensors are registered trademarks of MEMS & Sensors Industry Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

