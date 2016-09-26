CSE: 2016-0916 - Name and Symbol Change - GrowPros Cannabis Ventures Inc.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- GrowPros Cannabis Ventures Inc. has announced a name change to Tetra Bio Pharma Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Wednesday, September 28, 2016.

Disclosure documents are available

Effective Date: September 28, 2016

New Symbol: TBP

New CUSIP: 88166Y 10 0

New ISIN: CA 88166Y 10 0 7

