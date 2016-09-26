Chairman/CEO of SmartStop Asset Management to Speak at Evercore's 2nd Annual Storage Symposium

H. Michael Schwartz to Address Commercial Real Estate Acquisition Opportunities at New York City Event

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- H. Michael Schwartz, chairman and CEO of SmartStop Asset Management, LLC, a diversified real estate company with nearly $1 billion in assets under management, will be part of a panel addressing acquisition trends at the 2nd Annual Storage Symposium sponsored by Evercore ISI, a provider of high-quality fundamental, macroeconomic and policy research to investors.

On Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 666 5th Ave. in New York City, Schwartz will discuss the topic, "Where Are the Best Opportunities Today?" The panel will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Schwartz's company, SmartStop Asset Management, is the sponsor of Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. (SSTI-II), a public non-traded REIT that focuses on stabilized self-storage properties and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. (SSGT), a public non-traded REIT that focuses on development, lease up and growth-oriented self storage properties. Back in 2007, Schwartz founded SmartStop® Self Storage, Inc. (SmartStop). SmartStop, formerly known as Strategic Storage Trust, Inc., was a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed self storage company, owning and/or operating 170 self storage properties in 21 states and Toronto, Canada. In 2015, Schwartz negotiated the sale of SmartStop Self Storage to Extra Space Storage, Inc., the second-largest storage operator in the United States, for $1.4 billion. Over the last 15 years, Schwartz has transacted over $3 billion in office, industrial, retail and self storage properties. He has more than 25 years of experience in real estate, securities and corporate financial management.

Evercore ISI provides high-quality fundamental, macroeconomic and policy research and serves more than 1,500 institutional investors globally, representing the largest asset managers and fund complexes in the world.

SmartStop Asset Management, LLC is a diversified real estate company with a managed portfolio that currently includes approximately 59,400 self storage units and approximately 6.7 million rentable square feet. The company is the asset manager for 89 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada. SmartStop Asset Management is the sponsor of both SSTII and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. (SSGT), a public non-traded REIT focusing on opportunistic self storage assets. The facilities offer affordable and accessible storage units for residential and commercial customers. In addition, they offer secure interior and exterior storage units as well as outside storage areas for vehicles, RVs and boats. Additional information is available at

Established in 1995, Evercore is a leading global independent investment banking advisory firm. Evercore advises a diverse set of investment banking clients on a wide range of transactions and issues and provides institutional investors with high quality equity research, sales and trading execution that is free of the conflicts created by proprietary activities. The firm also offers investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. With 28 offices in North America, Europe, South America and Asia, Evercore has the scale and strength to serve clients globally through a focused and tailored approach designed to meet their unique needs. More information about Evercore can be found on the Company's website at .

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to changes in general economic and real estate conditions; uncertainties relating to the implementation of our real estate investment strategy; uncertainties relating to financing availability and capital proceeds; uncertainties relating to the closing of property acquisitions; uncertainties relating to the public offering of our common stock; uncertainties related to the timing and availability of distributions; and other risk factors as outlined in the Company's prospectus, as amended from time to time. This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase securities.

