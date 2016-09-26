Save 15% on an Indulgent Stay at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa

Enjoy Breakfast, Wi-Fi and 5-Star Luxury in Thailand

(firmenpresse) - PHANG NGA, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- No matter what your winter plans might include, it's time to upgrade them. The 5-star JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa is introducing a new package featuring a 15% discount on the hotel's best available rate for stays between November 1 and December 19, 2016. And that means your holiday season can now revolve around Thailand's sun, sand and unparalleled luxury.

Room rate savings are just the first advantage travelers will enjoy when they reserve this

at the JW Marriott Khao Lak

ages 12 and younger

Situated along the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga, this extends a quietly elegant welcome to Thailand's tropical paradise. The hotel's traditionally-inspired architecture melts into lush gardens, all of which hems in Southeast Asia's largest lagoon-style pool.

Guests who reserve a guest room with pool access can take a dip directly from their private terraces, but other accommodations are just as luxurious. From rooms with stunning pool views to spacious duplex layouts, suites and villas, guest rooms at the hotel feature contemporary design, modern amenities and authentic Thai accents that offer an experience unlike any other Khao Lak hotel.

When visitors aren't relaxing in their guest rooms, they can create the getaway they desire. In addition to its award-winning Quan Spa and seven restaurants and lounges, the hotel facilitates activities like kayaking, surfing, windsurfing, complimentary bike rentals, scuba diving and more. Or guests can simply unwind on the Khuk Khak Beach with a cocktail and the sunset. Vacations, after all, are what you want them to be, and this promotion invites you to rethink the possibilities.

The promotional rate is subject to availability, and third-person charges apply. Booking is non-refundable and non-amendable. For more information or to make reservations, please email , call +66(0)76-584-888 or visit us .

Experience award-winning luxury in Thailand at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa. Situated on the famous Khuk Khak Beach, this luxurious resort boasts nearly 6,000 sq. ft. of modern event space, an award-winning spa, a lagoon-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and seven exceptional restaurants that showcase cuisine ranging from authentic Thai to Mediterranean. Guests will enjoy beautifully appointed accommodations outfitted with private balconies, flat-screen televisions and designer bedding, while recreational opportunities include everything from complimentary bike rentals to beach volleyball and surfing. Located just an hour away from Phuket, this extraordinary escape presents an unforgettable taste of Thailand.

