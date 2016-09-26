BCSC Alleges That Former Registrant and Four B.C. Companies Committed Fraud

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- The Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has issued a notice of hearing alleging that a former registrant and four companies that he controlled committed fraud.

The notice alleges that Paul Se Hui Oei, a Vancouver resident, perpetrated a fraudulent scheme in relation to securities of Cascade Renewable Carbon Corp. and Cascade Renewable Organic Fertilizer Corporation (collectively, Cascade). Oei, who was previously registered under the Act, solicited investors and told them that he would forward their money to Cascade to be used to cover Cascade's start-up costs.

Between July 2009 and November 2012, Oei raised approximately $13.3 million for Cascade through 64 investments, using 0863220 B.C. Ltd., 0905701 B.C. Ltd. and Canadian Manu Immigration and Financial Services Inc. Oei was a director and president of all three companies, and controlled Canadian Manu's bank accounts. Both 0863220 and 0905701 issued shares to the investors, which purportedly entitled investors to Cascade shares, and Canadian Manu purportedly held Cascade shares in trust for the investors. Oei used Canadian Manu's bank accounts to receive most of the investors' money.

The notice alleges that of the $13.3 million raised from the Cascade investors, Oei forwarded less than $6.4 million to Cascade. He used the remaining approximately $6.9 million on expenses unrelated to Cascade, including transfers to his personal bank accounts, cash withdrawals, credit card payments, luxury car rentals, donations to charities, and payment of expenses of his immigration and insurance businesses.

The notice further alleges that Oei subsequently solicited the Cascade investors to invest in a new company called Organic Eco-Centre Corp. (OEC). Oei told them that if they paid an additional 15 per cent top-up of their Cascade investments, he would roll their investments into OEC shares. Oei did not disclose to the Cascade investors that he had given Cascade less than half of the money he raised from investors. He raised an additional $202,000 from 18 Cascade investors between June and August 2013.

These allegations have not been proven. Counsel for the Executive Director will apply to set dates for a hearing into the allegations before a panel of commissioners on November 1, 2016, at 9:00 a.m.

You may view the notice of hearing on our website by typing Paul Se Hui Oei, Canadian Manu Immigration and Financial Services Inc., 0905701 B.C. Ltd., 0863220 B.C. Ltd., Organic Eco-Centre Corp., or 2016 BCSECCOM 323 in the search box. Information regarding disciplinary proceedings can be found in the of the BCSC website.

Please visit the Canadian Securities Administrators' for information relating to persons and companies disciplined by provincial securities regulators, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA).

