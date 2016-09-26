JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa Welcomes Guests With 'Free Upgrade Package'

Luxury Thailand Hotel Features Beachfront Beauty, Sophisticated Amenities

(firmenpresse) - PHANG NGA, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- A tropical paradise awaits discovery at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, where this autumn, travelers are invited to experience a that will transport them on a journey to explore the wonders of this luxury Thailand hotel.

Now through October 31, 2016, guests who book the property's are upgraded to elegant hotel accommodations in a Deluxe Lagoon Pool Access Room (for the price of a Deluxe Lagoon Pool View Room), breakfast for two adults, a welcome beverage upon arrival and complimentary wireless Internet throughout the resort. Rates for this package start at 3,450 baht per room night*.

While all rooms at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa feature upscale amenities such as designer bedding, flat-screen TVs, floor-to-ceiling windows and individual outdoor space, among others, an upgrade to a offers a private terrace with direct, effortless access to the sparkling, lagoon-inspired swimming pool, one of the longest in Southeast Asia.

Following a refreshing dip in the pool, guests of the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa will enjoy exploring the property's lush, impeccably manicured hotel grounds, which set the stage for true relaxation, as does the state-of-the-art Quan Spa and its variety of soothing massages, body scrubs, facials and customized spa packages. Meanwhile, the property's club-quality fitness center features cardiovascular equipment and free weights, and the recreational opportunities don't end there: Resort guests have access to bike rentals, a jogging trail, kayaks, scuba diving, squash, surfing, tennis and volleyball.

An array of global cuisine at several on-site restaurants ranges from authentic Thai cuisine to contemporary Japanese and classic Mediterranean fare, among others. What's more, those seeking a distinctive venue for a destination wedding or business meeting in Khao Lak will appreciate the resort's nearly 6,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed event space and perfect placement on the sandy shoes of world-famous Khuk Khak Beach, as well as its proximity to nearby iconic attractions such as the Chong Fah Waterfall, the evening market at Ban Niang, Khao Lak Elephant Camp and more.

*Terms and conditions apply: Rate is subject to availability. Extra (third) person charges will be an additional charge. Booking is non-refundable and non-amendable.

Situated along the gorgeous white sands of Khao Lak's Khuk Khak beach, JW Marriott Khao Lak offers an ideal resort setting for soaking in the tropical seaside beauty of southern Thailand in distinctive, five-star luxury. Featuring 250 elegant, contemporary Thai-style guestrooms, gourmet cuisine, unrivalled facilities and a superb range of activities for the entire family, the JW Marriott Khao Lak is conveniently located just one-hour from Phuket International Airport and near the Similan Islands and other noteworthy destinations in the Phang Nga area. Surround yourself with sophisticated luxury at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa.

