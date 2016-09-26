       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Live Webinar: Can FinTech and Artificial Intelligence Solve the ESG Data Puzzle?

TruValue Labs CEO, Hendrik Bartel, on Panel With BNP Paribas, Responsible Investor, Stellenbosch University Business School, and Thomson Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- 09/26/16

Responsible Investor and Thomson Reuters host discussion regarding reducing costs, increasing flows and improving the quality of ESG data from corporate reporter to end-user.

10:00-11:00 am ET, (replay on demand will be available)

72% of individual investors -- especially next-generation/Millennial investors -- believe that companies benefit when they focus on sustainability.

The 2016 Carrots & Sticks report identifies almost 400 sustainability regulations, guidelines, codes-of-conduct, frameworks and other reporting instruments across 64 countries. How accurate is this data? How are corporations coping with the pressure and cost of reporting? How can asset managers make sense of what it means? And will data vendors turn to AI to collect and deliver this Google-esque volume of data?

Editor, Responsible Investor

CEO, TruValue Labs Inc.

Christophe Haubursin, Product Manager, BNP Paribas Securities Services

Deon Schoeman, Senior Associate, Centre for Corporate Governance, Stellenbosch University Business School, South Africa

Hazel Chia, Senior Product Manager, Thomson Reuters

Global trends in sustainability reporting and regulations: What have been the major trends in the last decade?

How are corporations coping with the growing pressure from regulators to disclose more ESG data? What tools do they use?

What can be done to reduce the costs, improve the quality of ESG data?

TruValue Labs is the first technology company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to the 80% or more of financial information about public companies obscured in unstructured data. TruValue Labs' flagship product, Insight360, makes Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) characteristics easy to understand and communicate. Offered as a SaaS subscription, Insight360 monitors thousands of public companies in tens of thousands of sources and analyzes ESG data to provide actionable investment insights in real-time.

Media Contact:


Heidi Groshelle
Groshelle Communications

415.307.1380



