GTA Real Estate Professionals and Planners Gather in York Region to Explore Opportunities for Future Economic Development

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- The Toronto Real Estate Board, in conjunction with the Regional Municipality of York, is hosting an inaugural Commercial Development Forum in Thornhill on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.

The forum will serve as an opportunity for real estate and planning professionals to discuss ongoing and proposed commercial and residential real estate and economic development, regional and municipal expansion, and supporting infrastructure growth within York Region.

"An open forum on the current state and the future of commercial development in York Region is crucial when coordinating and cooperating on the future of commercial development throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Involving stakeholders from interrelated sectors is where smart planning begins, and is not only welcomed, but necessary," said Larry Cerqua, President of the Toronto Real Estate Board.

On behalf of York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson, City of Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti will be delivering opening remarks. In addition, each of the York Region local municipalities will be making presentations on their investments in critical infrastructure and services and the future of real estate development.

Also in attendance will be Toronto Real Estate Board President Larry Cerqua, elected municipal officials, senior York Region staff and representatives from the public and private sectors.

"York Region is one of Canada's fastest-growing communities with nearly 1.2 million people, and the second largest business centre in Ontario with over 50,000 businesses," said York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. "With ongoing investments in vital services such as our roads, transit and water infrastructure, we hope to create even more commercial real estate opportunities so our regional economy can continue to thrive and expand."

The event will also feature a development exhibition and networking reception. The details are as follows:

Le Parc Conference Centre

8432 Leslie Street, Thornhill

8:30am to 11:30am

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service. Over 45,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.

Contacts:



Media Inquiries: Toronto Real Estate Board

Mary Gallagher

Senior Manager Public Affairs

(416) 443-8158





More information:

http://www.torontorealestateboard.com



PressRelease by

Toronto Real Estate Board

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/26/2016 - 19:33

Language: English

News-ID 497062

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Toronto Real Estate Board

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease