Double-Take Unveils Version 8.0 With Significant Enhancements

8.0 Release Automates Complex Migrations for Linux Servers, Expands SDK

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- Double-Take, the leading provider of IT Modernization solutions, announced today Double-Take 8.0, bringing enhanced functionality to the Double-Take suite of products, including Double-Take Availability, Double-Take DR, Double-Take Move and Double-Take Cloud Migration Center. Among the major enhancements:

Linux support for Double-Take Move, automating complex migration processes for Linux servers; offering low-risk, quick deployment and near-zero downtime migrations to and from physical, virtual and cloud environments

An expanded software development kit (SDK) including RESTful APIs enabling the integration of Double-Take functionality within partner or customer applications and third-party consoles or enterprise monitoring systems

"At Double-Take, we understand the intricacies associated with migrations of Linux-based systems and how complex they can be, which is why we put a major emphasis on automation and ease of use," said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer and president of Double-Take. "Similarly, the expanded Double-Take SDK offers new options for integrating third-party systems and applications with the Double-Take suite's industry-leading functionality."

Other version 8.0 enhancements include:

Enhanced Double-Take Availability capabilities for Linux, including point-in-time recovery using snapshots, a virtual recovery appliance for Red Hat and CentOS, support for encryption of replicated data, monitoring and scripting; Double-Take Availability for Windows also delivers enhanced ease of use and support for complex network topologies.

Double-Take Cloud Migration Center now automates discovery, provisioning and orchestration of Windows server migrations from physical, virtual and cloud platforms to Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), VMware vCloud Director and OpenStack.

"These are mission critical when running a migration: simplicity, accuracy and as little downtime as possible; Double-Take is far ahead of the competition in all three," said Rob Beeler, chief technology officer of Double-Take. "Double-Take 8.0 has raised the bar for the industry yet again."

Visit for more information about Double-Take 8.0.

Double-Take is the leading provider of IT Modernization solutions -- migration, high availability, disaster recovery and data sharing -- for Windows and Linux systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Double-Take to protect and modernize their physical, virtual and cloud environments. Visit doubletake.com and follow us on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

