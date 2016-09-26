       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Diagnos Appoints New Vice-President and Grants Stock Options

ID: 497068
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: ADK) - Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or "the Company") a leader in the use of artificial intelligence and advanced knowledge extraction techniques is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Guillermo Moreno Robles as vice- president healthcare business development for Latin America. The Company also announces a grant totalling 5,080,000 stock options to key personnel including 4,400,000 to its directors and officers.

Mr. Moreno Robles joined the Company in 2014. Over the past two years, he has been a key asset in the development of the healthcare activities in Mexico and Colombia. "By his actions, Guillermo has shown total dedication to the success of the Company and, on behalf of our employees and directors, I wish him the best in his continued efforts to grow our revenues in Latin America, which we see as a key market for our CARA services," said Mr. Andre Larente, President of Diagnos.

Stock options vest at 33.33% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at $0.07 per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to September 24, 2021.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.

About Diagnos

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

About CARA

Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis (CARA) is the Corporation's proprietary tele-ophthalmology platform that processes retina image enhancement making automated pre-screening and grading by a specialist easier. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved for commercialisation by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the European Union.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:


Diagnos Inc.
Andre Larente
President
(450) 678-8882, ext.: 224
1-877-678-8882



More information:
http://www.diagnos.ca/cards/landing/



Keywords (optional):

diagnos-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/26/2016 - 20:10
Language: English
News-ID 497068
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Diagnos Inc.
Stadt: BROSSARD, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.647
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 203


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z