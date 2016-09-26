Diagnos Appoints New Vice-President and Grants Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: ADK) - Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or "the Company") a leader in the use of artificial intelligence and advanced knowledge extraction techniques is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Guillermo Moreno Robles as vice- president healthcare business development for Latin America. The Company also announces a grant totalling 5,080,000 stock options to key personnel including 4,400,000 to its directors and officers.

Mr. Moreno Robles joined the Company in 2014. Over the past two years, he has been a key asset in the development of the healthcare activities in Mexico and Colombia. "By his actions, Guillermo has shown total dedication to the success of the Company and, on behalf of our employees and directors, I wish him the best in his continued efforts to grow our revenues in Latin America, which we see as a key market for our CARA services," said Mr. Andre Larente, President of Diagnos.

Stock options vest at 33.33% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at $0.07 per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to September 24, 2021.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.

About Diagnos

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

About CARA

Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis (CARA) is the Corporation's proprietary tele-ophthalmology platform that processes retina image enhancement making automated pre-screening and grading by a specialist easier. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved for commercialisation by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the European Union.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Diagnos Inc.

Andre Larente

President

(450) 678-8882, ext.: 224

1-877-678-8882





More information:

http://www.diagnos.ca/cards/landing/



PressRelease by

Diagnos Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/26/2016 - 20:10

Language: English

News-ID 497068

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Diagnos Inc.

Stadt: BROSSARD, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease