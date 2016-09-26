       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Receives Notice of Vacancy in House of Commons for Calgary Midnapore

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- - The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Marc Mayrand, received on Friday, September 23, 2016, the warrant from the Speaker of the House of Commons indicating that the seat for Calgary Midnapore (Alberta) is vacant.

- At least 11 days and no more than 180 days must pass after the receipt of a warrant by the Chief Electoral Officer before a by-election is called, in accordance with subsection 31(1) of the Parliament of Canada Act. As a result, the by-election writ must be issued no sooner than October 4, 2016, and no later than March 22, 2017.

- Pursuant to , the election must be held on a Monday. Since the date of the election must be at least 36 days after the issue of the writ, the earliest that the by-election in Calgary Midnapore can be held is on November 14, 2016.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

