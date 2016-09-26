Freddie Mac Prices $739 Million STACR Offering

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today priced a $739 million Structured Agency Credit Risk () debt notes offering, its seventh one this year. Through STACR, Freddie Mac transfers a significant portion of its mortgage credit risk on certain groups of loans to private investors.

Pricing for STACR Series 2016-DNA4:

M-1 class was one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 80 basis points.

M-2 class was one month LIBOR plus a spread of 130 basis points.

M-3 class was one month LIBOR plus a spread of 380 basis points.

B class was one month LIBOR plus a spread of 860 basis points.

STACR 2016-DNA4 has a reference pool of single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance of more than $24.8 billion, consisting of a subset of 30-year fixed-rate single-family mortgages recently acquired by Freddie Mac. Freddie Mac holds the senior loss risk in the capital structure and a portion of the risk in the Class M-1, M-2 and M-3 tranches, and the first loss Class B tranche.

J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities will serve as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing initiatives with STACR, Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) and Whole Loan Securities (WLS(SM)), and was the first agency to market these types of credit risk transfer transactions. The company has since grown its investor base to more than 200 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Since 2013, the company has transferred a significant portion of credit risk on nearly $570 billion of UPB on single-family mortgages. Additional information about the company's single-family risk sharing offerings is available at . Freddie Mac also has a to help investors plan their allocations.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 18, 2016; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2015, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at and the SEC's Web site at .

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is one of the largest sources of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .

