Javelle Capital Corp.: Changes in Board of Directors and Officers

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- Javelle Capital Corp. (NEX: JVL.H) ("Javelle" or the "Company") announces that Christopher Taylor and David Stone have resigned as directors of the Company and Wan Jung has resigned as CFO and Secretary. The Company further announces that Helen Ko has been appointed as CFO, Secretary and a director. The current management of the Company is now comprised of Donald Gee - President, CEO and director, Helen Ko - CFO and director and Wan Jung - Director.

