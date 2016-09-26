HP Inc. Celebrates 50th Anniversary of HP Labs

Commemorates Innovation Milestone With Reinvention of HP Labs to Drive the Next 50 Years in Tech

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today kicks off a week-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of HP Labs, the company's advanced research center dedicated to developing technology to improve the lives of people everywhere. Guided by visionaries in technology and social science, is fueling the next wave of engineering innovation in 3D printing, immersive computing, hyper mobility, Internet of Things, microfluidics and more. To walk through decades of HP Labs innovation, click .

To celebrate the Labs' founding in 1966, HP will host a livestreamed event via , at 6 pm PDT Tuesday, September 27. , HP President and CEO, and , Chief Technology Officer and Head of HP Labs, will discuss the company's rich heritage and outline how HP is driving the next 50 years of innovation. Everyone, everywhere can virtually experience events via , and .

, hosted by from Fortune, , HP Chief Human Resources Officer, , HP Board Member and CEO, and , HP and and former administrator for the .

"Our founders set out to change the world by developing technology that would improve the lives of people everywhere," HP's Wall said. "To celebrate our 50th year, we are bringing a renewed openness to HP Labs and reflecting on how HP's contributions will continue to propel growth and innovation so that we can keep reinventing far into the future."

As part of the week-long celebration, HP will welcome journalists and influencers from around the world for a peek inside HP's storied halls and to hear more about the mega trends shaping HP's innovation strategy. Sessions will include:

How rapid urbanization is shaping future cities and the impact that urbanization will have on societies, economies and the environment.

How innovations in 3D printing are set to transform and disrupt manufacturing, supply chains and economies.

How technologies that blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds can improve lives at home and at work.

Why a culture of innovation is essential to creating positive social impact.

Guests will enjoy exclusive HP Labs tours and a special visit to the original HP Garage, where it all began. For more information on and a complete history of and HP's founding, please visit the page.

For more information on HP Labs and the 50th Anniversary events, please visit and . Join us for virtual events on and .

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at .

