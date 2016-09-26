BMO Introduces New Logo to Mark Bank's Bicentennial

BMO Financial Group today revealed a new logo that the bank will use to mark its 200th year of operations, throughout its 2017 bicentennial year which begins November 3, 2016.

"It was on this date - September 26 - in 1817 that a committee of BMO's board of directors met in Montreal to approve our first seal," said Bill Downe, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "200 years on, we are marking this special moment in the history of the bank with a celebratory logo that acknowledges the ten generations of bankers who never wavered in their commitment to customers during times of change. It reminds us at BMO of the part we all play in upholding the values and principles our company has lived by since 1817. Most importantly, it is an expression of thanks to all the customers who have given us the opportunity to serve them, and a symbol of our commitment to continue delivering on our promise to them as we welcome what tomorrow holds.

"BMO's story is 200 years in the making. It is one we are proud to continue building with all our stakeholders," concluded Mr. Downe.

In 1817, BMO's original seal was engraved onto the plates that printed its currency, one of Canada's first, which served as the foundation for BMO's service as Canada's central banker until the Bank of Canada was created in 1934. Today, the new logo will be integrated into the BMO logo and the logos of the bank's core businesses. It will be used on BMO's digital platforms and in its print publications during the bicentennial year.

BMO will be marking its milestone throughout 2017, with special events to recognize its customers and communities across its North American footprint. It will also feature the release of two special history books of the bank's first 200 years.

Established in 1817, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $692 billion as of July 31, 2016, and over 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of retail banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

