3D Signatures Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DXD) (the "Company" or "3D"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,083,030 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and employees of 3D, at an exercise price of $0.68 per share.

The Options are exercisable for a ten-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: all Options will vest at the time of grant with the exception of options granted to an individual providing investor relations activities which will vest as follows: 25% on October 1, 2016 and 25% each quarter thereafter until fully vested.

After giving effect to this option grant, a total of 4,400,588 stock options will be issued and outstanding with 243,931 remaining for future issuance under the Company's stock option plan.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, which was most recently approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on February 29, 2016.

About 3D Signatures Inc.

3D Signatures Inc. is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of telomere organization. The technology is well developed and supported by 16 clinical studies on over 1,500 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Depending on the application, the technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company's new website at .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements with respect to objectives and priorities for the remainder of 2016 and beyond, strategies or future actions, research and development, product development, and the effectiveness of the technology, among others, are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur.

These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: market demand; technological changes that could impact the Company's existing products or the Company's ability to develop and commercialize future products; competition; existing governmental legislation and regulations and changes in, or the failure to comply with, governmental legislation and regulations; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the Company's ability to successfully maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; adverse results or unexpected delays in clinical trials; changes in laws, general economic and business conditions; and changes in the regulatory regime. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, litigation, global economic climate, loss of key employees and consultants, additional funding requirements, changes in laws, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

