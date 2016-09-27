When festivals come, people in front of the shopping center are packed full of eager to see the colorful lights, which enjoys the biggest turnout.
(firmenpresse) - When festivals come, many businesses will prepare for the holiday. Shopping and fancy dinner are also important traditional entertainments during the holiday. During shopping, people cant miss Airwheel mini electric scooter. Since Airwheel released its latest product: the foldable electric scooter Z5, it is an exciting opportunity to make an appointment with several friends and ride your electric scooters altogether to go shopping or have fun, which could be a pleasant experience in the happy holiday night. https://www.facebook.com/airwheeltechnology/photos/a.666949536688309.1073741828.665958306787432/1060987370617855/?type=3
Airwheel Z5 is an electric scooter advocating portability and convenience. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car. Positioned as a commuting vehicle, Z5 smart electric scooter for sale is built on the basis of strict road requirements to guarantee the safety of riders. It has a brake assist system. When riders encounter emergency, they could increase the brake force to shorten braking distance.
Airwheel Z5 personal electric scooter is also equipped with a tail light for night rides. The battery is in a modular design, easy to disassemble and replace. Coupled with USB power supply interface, mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged during the journey. Riding Z5 while wearing a poncho seems like a pleasant scene on the road. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/777063997174460416
Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter for adults can offer riders a fashionable and portable intelligent ride style when festivals come. Z5 2 wheel electric scooter is a wise choice for its light weight and pleasing performance. Also, the smart APP connects with intelligent ride. On the main screen, current speed, mileage are displayed and users can lock device and turn on/off lights easily by tapping the screen.
A festival with Airwheel Z5 cheap electric scooter will be different and meaningful from the previous years! Lets ride an Airwheel Z5 electric drift hoverboard to celebrate festivals.
