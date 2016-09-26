Constellation Brands to Host Institutional Investor Meeting in New York City on November 9, 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
VICTOR, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2016 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B),
a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it will host its
November 9, 2016, institutional investor meeting in New York City at the Conrad
Hotel, located at 102 North End Ave. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST and
is expected to conclude by approximately 5:00 p.m., and will be webcasted. The
company will host a reception following the formal presentations.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Constellation
Brands Internet Website (www.cbrands.com) by following the instructions in the
"Investors" section. Following the presentation, the webcast will be available
at the Constellation Brands website for replay. Financial and statistical
information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of any reported
(GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will
also be available at the company's website under "Investors" by selecting
"Financial History".
Presentations, which are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST, will be made by
Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer; David Klein, chief financial
officer; Bill Newlands, president, wines and spirits; and Paul Hetterich,
president, beer division. The presentations will cover the company's strategic
business activities, financial and operational performance and outlook for the
future.
For event reservations, please contact Laura Schroth by Wednesday, October
26, 2016, at (585) 678-7453 or by e-mail at laura.schroth(at)cbrands.com.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) is a leading international producer
and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada,
Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is a Fortune 500® company and one
of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index.
Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic
imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo
Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point,
one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is
the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love,
including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West,
Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and Jackson-Triggs. The company's premium spirits
brands include SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.
Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a
commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors
and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big
moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to
become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100
brands in its portfolio, sales in approximately 100 countries, about 40
facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company
vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit
www.cbrands.com.
CONTACTS
Media
Cheryl Gossin: 585-678-7191
Amy Martin: 585-678-7141
Investor Relations
Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483
Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170
