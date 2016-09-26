Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Public Offering

Hamilton, Bermuda, September 26, 2016



Nordic American Tankers Limited (the "Company") today announced an underwritten

public offering of 11,000,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's effective

shelf registration statement. At the Company's request, the underwriters have

reserved for sale an aggregate of 534,000 common shares to all the members of

the Company's board of directors, certain members of the Company's management

and all NAT advisors. The 534,000 common shares include approximately 100,000

shares to be purchased by the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and

400,000 shares to be purchased by the Company's Vice Chairman. Furthermore,

during the period August 17 - 22, 2016, the Company's Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer purchased 210,000 common shares of the Company - in total

worth $2.3 million at the time. The Company also intends to grant the

underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 common

shares.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to

finance the expansion of its fleet and for general corporate purposes.

Immediately following the offering, the Company may use the proceeds of this

offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility pending

application towards other uses.



The common shares purchased by the underwriters are expected to be offered for

resale from time to time in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market

prices on the New York Stock Exchange prevailing at the time of sale, at prices

related to such prevailing market prices or otherwise. On September 23, 2016,

the closing price of the Company's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange

was $10.85 per share.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the bookrunning manager for the offering



and DNB Markets, Inc. and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) are acting as

co-managers of the offering.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or

sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

The offering is being made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus

supplement. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the

offering may be obtained from the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 180

Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus

Department.



About the Company



The Company is an international tanker company that owns 30 double-hull Suezmax

tankers, of which one is to be delivered in the first quarter of 2017.





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking

statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe

harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage

companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-

looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,

strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other

statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.



The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this

cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words

"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"

"potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar

expressions identify forward-looking statements.



The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various

assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,

including without limitation, our management's examination of historical

operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from

third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when

made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and

are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish

these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to

update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ

materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the

strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including

fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker

market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and

worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses,

including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our

vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental

rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential

liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international

political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents

or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other

important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the

Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus

and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our

reports on Form 6-K.





Contacts:

Jan H. A. Moller,

Head of Investor Relations & Financial Manager

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 90 11 53 75



Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP, Norway

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27



Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223



Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman and CEO, Norway

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or + 47 901 46 291



Rolf Amundsen, Advisor, Norway

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 800 601 9079 or + 47 908 26 906



