Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Public Offering

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, September 26, 2016
Nordic American Tankers Limited (the "Company") today announced an underwritten
public offering of 11,000,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's effective
shelf registration statement. At the Company's request, the underwriters have
reserved for sale an aggregate of 534,000 common shares to all the members of
the Company's board of directors, certain members of the Company's management
and all NAT advisors. The 534,000 common shares include approximately 100,000
shares to be purchased by the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and
400,000 shares to be purchased by the Company's Vice Chairman. Furthermore,
during the period August 17 - 22, 2016, the Company's Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer purchased 210,000 common shares of the Company - in total
worth $2.3 million at the time. The Company also intends to grant the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 common
shares.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to
finance the expansion of its fleet and for general corporate purposes.
Immediately following the offering, the Company may use the proceeds of this
offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility pending
application towards other uses.
The common shares purchased by the underwriters are expected to be offered for
resale from time to time in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market
prices on the New York Stock Exchange prevailing at the time of sale, at prices
related to such prevailing market prices or otherwise. On September 23, 2016,
the closing price of the Company's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange
was $10.85 per share.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the bookrunning manager for the offering
and DNB Markets, Inc. and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) are acting as
co-managers of the offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or
sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
The offering is being made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus
supplement. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the
offering may be obtained from the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 180
Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus
Department.
About the Company
The Company is an international tanker company that owns 30 double-hull Suezmax
tankers, of which one is to be delivered in the first quarter of 2017.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage
companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-
looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other
statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this
cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words
"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"
"potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar
expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,
including without limitation, our management's examination of historical
operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from
third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including
fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker
market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and
worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses,
including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our
vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental
rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential
liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international
political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents
or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other
important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the
Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus
and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our
reports on Form 6-K.
Contacts:
Jan H. A. Moller,
Head of Investor Relations & Financial Manager
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 90 11 53 75
Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP, Norway
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27
Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman and CEO, Norway
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or + 47 901 46 291
Rolf Amundsen, Advisor, Norway
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 800 601 9079 or + 47 908 26 906
