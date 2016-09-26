Prothena Announces President and CEO Dr. Dale B. Schenk to Take Medical Leave

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc

(Nasdaq:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the

discovery, development, and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies,

today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Dale Schenk, PhD,

who announced in December 2014 that he had been diagnosed with and was

undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, is taking a medical leave of absence

in order to focus full time on his health. Dr. Schenk will continue serving on

Prothena's Board of Directors.



During the period of Dr. Schenk's leave, the Company will be led by Gene Kinney,

PhD, Prothena's Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Kinney has been with Prothena since

it was established in 2012 and is responsible for the integrated research,

development and commercial organization, as well as several additional key

functions within the Company.



"The Board of Directors has enormous confidence in Gene and the Prothena

leadership team's ability to progress the Company's strategic objectives,"

stated Lars G. Ekman, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Prothena Board of Directors. "We

wish Dale the best, and know that Prothena's experienced team will continue to

steadily advance the Company during his absence."



"Our thoughts are with Dale as he takes time to concentrate on his health, and I

am confident that working together, Prothena will continue to make great

progress on our goals," stated Dr. Kinney. "During this time, the management

team and I will continue to focus on what has been the collective passion of our

team - delivering innovative new therapies to patients."



About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company

seeking to fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases with its

clinical pipeline of novel therapeutic antibodies. Fueled by its deep scientific



understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding and cell

adhesion - the root causes of many serious or currently untreatable amyloid and

inflammatory diseases - Prothena is establishing a fully integrated research,

development and commercial focus and has advanced several drug candidates into

clinical studies while pursuing discovery of additional novel therapies. Our

pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a number of potential

indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other

related synucleinopathies (PRX002), inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis

(PRX003), and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). For more information, please visit the

company's website atwww.prothena.com.



Forward-looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are

based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be

accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due

to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not

limited to the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk

Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2016 and our subsequent Quarterly

Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Prothena undertakes no obligation to

update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release

as a result of new information, future events or changes in Prothena's

expectations.



Contacts:



Investors: Tran Nguyen, CFO

650-837-8535, IR(at)prothena.com



Media: Ellen Rose, Head of Communications

650-922-2405, ellen.rose(at)prothena.com









