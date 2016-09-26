Prothena Announces President and CEO Dr. Dale B. Schenk to Take Medical Leave

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc
(Nasdaq:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the
discovery, development, and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies,
today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Dale Schenk, PhD,
who announced in December 2014 that he had been diagnosed with and was
undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, is taking a medical leave of absence
in order to focus full time on his health. Dr. Schenk will continue serving on
Prothena's Board of Directors.
During the period of Dr. Schenk's leave, the Company will be led by Gene Kinney,
PhD, Prothena's Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Kinney has been with Prothena since
it was established in 2012 and is responsible for the integrated research,
development and commercial organization, as well as several additional key
functions within the Company.
"The Board of Directors has enormous confidence in Gene and the Prothena
leadership team's ability to progress the Company's strategic objectives,"
stated Lars G. Ekman, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Prothena Board of Directors. "We
wish Dale the best, and know that Prothena's experienced team will continue to
steadily advance the Company during his absence."
"Our thoughts are with Dale as he takes time to concentrate on his health, and I
am confident that working together, Prothena will continue to make great
progress on our goals," stated Dr. Kinney. "During this time, the management
team and I will continue to focus on what has been the collective passion of our
team - delivering innovative new therapies to patients."
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company
seeking to fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases with its
clinical pipeline of novel therapeutic antibodies. Fueled by its deep scientific
understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding and cell
adhesion - the root causes of many serious or currently untreatable amyloid and
inflammatory diseases - Prothena is establishing a fully integrated research,
development and commercial focus and has advanced several drug candidates into
clinical studies while pursuing discovery of additional novel therapies. Our
pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a number of potential
indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other
related synucleinopathies (PRX002), inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis
(PRX003), and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). For more information, please visit the
company's website atwww.prothena.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are
based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be
accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due
to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not
limited to the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk
Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2016 and our subsequent Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Prothena undertakes no obligation to
update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release
as a result of new information, future events or changes in Prothena's
expectations.
Contacts:
Investors: Tran Nguyen, CFO
650-837-8535, IR(at)prothena.com
Media: Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose(at)prothena.com
