FLSmidth and Chinese mining equipment supplier sign joint venture agreement

PRESS RELEASE. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth enters into a joint venture with the

NHI Group, one of China's leading heavy machinery manufacturers.



FLSmidth and Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd (NHI Group), based in

Shenyang, China, have signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture - with

an equal amount of shares - for the design and supply of mining equipment

targeting the mid-market segment.



The joint venture will be established with its own board of directors and

management under the name NHI-Fuller (Shenyang) Mining Co., Ltd (NHI-Fuller),

which will financially report results as part of the Minerals Division in

FLSmidth. Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, it is anticipated that NHI-

Fuller will be operational in the first quarter of 2017.



The NHI-Fuller products will be designed for the specific needs of mid-market or

CAPEX sensitive customers in the mining industry and will be marketed under the

NHI-Fuller brand name.

While the initial focus will be to supply crushing products, the goal of the

joint venture will be to become the leading mid-market mining equipment supplier

for other product lines as well.



"In 2014, we announced that part of our strategy in the Minerals Division was to

enter the expanding mid-market for mining equipment. With the NHI Group, we have

now found a perfect industrial partner for this quest," says Group Executive

Vice President of the Minerals Division in FLSmidth, Manfred Schaffer.



Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. is a wholly state-owned company. The

main products are tunnel-engineering, power plant equipment, building material,

metallurgy, mining, port, environmental protection, forging, fracturing

equipment, coal machinery and transmission machinery. The NHI Group employs more

than 10,000 people and is among China's leading heavy machinery manufacturers.

Its products are sold to more than 30 countries worldwide. Read more at

www.china-sz.com



FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and

cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in

more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service

solutions to customers worldwide.

Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for the 13,000

employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue of DKK 20 billion in 2015.

Read more at www.flsmidth.com



