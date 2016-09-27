FLSmidth and Chinese mining equipment supplier sign joint venture agreement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth enters into a joint venture with the
NHI Group, one of China's leading heavy machinery manufacturers.
FLSmidth and Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd (NHI Group), based in
Shenyang, China, have signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture - with
an equal amount of shares - for the design and supply of mining equipment
targeting the mid-market segment.
The joint venture will be established with its own board of directors and
management under the name NHI-Fuller (Shenyang) Mining Co., Ltd (NHI-Fuller),
which will financially report results as part of the Minerals Division in
FLSmidth. Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, it is anticipated that NHI-
Fuller will be operational in the first quarter of 2017.
The NHI-Fuller products will be designed for the specific needs of mid-market or
CAPEX sensitive customers in the mining industry and will be marketed under the
NHI-Fuller brand name.
While the initial focus will be to supply crushing products, the goal of the
joint venture will be to become the leading mid-market mining equipment supplier
for other product lines as well.
"In 2014, we announced that part of our strategy in the Minerals Division was to
enter the expanding mid-market for mining equipment. With the NHI Group, we have
now found a perfect industrial partner for this quest," says Group Executive
Vice President of the Minerals Division in FLSmidth, Manfred Schaffer.
Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. is a wholly state-owned company. The
main products are tunnel-engineering, power plant equipment, building material,
metallurgy, mining, port, environmental protection, forging, fracturing
equipment, coal machinery and transmission machinery. The NHI Group employs more
than 10,000 people and is among China's leading heavy machinery manufacturers.
Its products are sold to more than 30 countries worldwide. Read more at
www.china-sz.com
FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and
cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in
more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service
solutions to customers worldwide.
Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for the 13,000
employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue of DKK 20 billion in 2015.
Read more at www.flsmidth.com
