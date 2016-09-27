Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Investor Day 2016 - Driving long term online growth

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Schibsted Media Group hosts investor days in London 27 September and in New York
28 September 2016. The presentation material and more information about the
events, including venues, is available on www.schibsted.com/Investorday2016. The
presentation in London can be followed on live webcast on the same URL from
08:30 CET on 27 October.
Continued growth prospects within Online classifieds is a key topic at the
Investor Days. Schibsted's target of medium- to long term annual revenue growth
for online classifieds operations is maintained at 15-20%.
"Schibsted is very well positioned for further growth in Online classifieds
based on our balanced portfolio of assets in different maturity stages. In our
core developed markets we see a clear opportunity to increase the revenues per
customer by improving our positions in verticals. This will be driven by product
innovation and by our central product & tech teams. One example is the build out
of the jobs vertical in France this fall. Additionally, several of the
operations in Investment phase, for example OLX in Brazil, have reached strong
leadership positions in terms of traffic and number of listings, and are now in
the process of increasing their monetization," CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.
The political uncertainty in Spain has continued over the summer, which affects
Schibsted's revenue growth particularly in the jobs vertical. In Q3 2016 this is
likely to lead to a high single digit revenue growth in the Spanish online
classifieds operations, which is a deceleration compared to the first half of
2016. The long term growth potential remains intact.
Schibsted sees continued potential for value accretive market consolidation
through partnerships or acquisitions. Today, Schibsted announces the acquisition
of MB Diffusion, the leading online classifieds market place for agricultural
and construction equipment in France. The company has strong synergies with
Leboncin.fr in France, and has an international presence with prospects for
further growth. The revenue of the company was EUR 10.8 million in the full year
2015.
The Schibsted Ecosystem Strategy is being strengthened in the Scandinavian
markets, increasing the total revenue potential through closer collaboration
between Schibsted's various online operations in terms of data harvesting, joint
advertising products and data driven product development.
"Certain elements of the Schibsted Ecosystem Strategy are well fitted for
expansion into other markets where we have strong traffic positions. This is
expected to contribute further to the revenue growth going forward," Rolv Erik
Ryssdal says.
Schibsted continues to build up central product and tech capabilities. This will
speed up innovation and product development as well as unlock new revenue
opportunities, for example in the display advertising market in the future.
For Schibsted's media houses in Norway and Sweden, online revenues continue to
increase, driven by growing advertising revenues and increased number of digital
subscribers. Schibsted continues to balance the focus on digital product
innovation with requirements to reduce the cost base in parallel with the
overall revenue decline. In the near to medium term, this may lead to some
margin pressure for the media houses overall.
Schibsted will maintain financial flexibility, and reiterates its targets with
respect to maintaining an equity ratio of 35-50%, prudent financial leverage
with a net interest bearing debt/EBITDA ratio of 1-2x, and a dividend pay-out
ratio of 25-40% of cash flow.
Contact persons:
Trond Berger, CFO. Tel: +47 916 86 695
Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Investor Relations. Tel: +47 415 08 733
Oslo, 27 September 2016
SCHIBSTED ASA
Jo Christian Steigedal
Head of IR
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.