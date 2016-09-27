Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Investor Day 2016 - Driving long term online growth

Schibsted Media Group hosts investor days in London 27 September and in New York
28 September 2016.

28 September 2016. The presentation material and more information about the

Continued growth prospects within Online classifieds is a key topic at the

Investor Days. Schibsted's target of medium- to long term annual revenue growth

for online classifieds operations is maintained at 15-20%.



"Schibsted is very well positioned for further growth in Online classifieds

based on our balanced portfolio of assets in different maturity stages. In our

core developed markets we see a clear opportunity to increase the revenues per

customer by improving our positions in verticals. This will be driven by product

innovation and by our central product & tech teams. One example is the build out

of the jobs vertical in France this fall. Additionally, several of the

operations in Investment phase, for example OLX in Brazil, have reached strong

leadership positions in terms of traffic and number of listings, and are now in

the process of increasing their monetization," CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.



The political uncertainty in Spain has continued over the summer, which affects

Schibsted's revenue growth particularly in the jobs vertical. In Q3 2016 this is

likely to lead to a high single digit revenue growth in the Spanish online

classifieds operations, which is a deceleration compared to the first half of

2016. The long term growth potential remains intact.



Schibsted sees continued potential for value accretive market consolidation

through partnerships or acquisitions. Today, Schibsted announces the acquisition

of MB Diffusion, the leading online classifieds market place for agricultural



and construction equipment in France. The company has strong synergies with

Leboncin.fr in France, and has an international presence with prospects for

further growth. The revenue of the company was EUR 10.8 million in the full year

2015.



The Schibsted Ecosystem Strategy is being strengthened in the Scandinavian

markets, increasing the total revenue potential through closer collaboration

between Schibsted's various online operations in terms of data harvesting, joint

advertising products and data driven product development.



"Certain elements of the Schibsted Ecosystem Strategy are well fitted for

expansion into other markets where we have strong traffic positions. This is

expected to contribute further to the revenue growth going forward," Rolv Erik

Ryssdal says.



Schibsted continues to build up central product and tech capabilities. This will

speed up innovation and product development as well as unlock new revenue

opportunities, for example in the display advertising market in the future.



For Schibsted's media houses in Norway and Sweden, online revenues continue to

increase, driven by growing advertising revenues and increased number of digital

subscribers. Schibsted continues to balance the focus on digital product

innovation with requirements to reduce the cost base in parallel with the

overall revenue decline. In the near to medium term, this may lead to some

margin pressure for the media houses overall.



Schibsted will maintain financial flexibility, and reiterates its targets with

respect to maintaining an equity ratio of 35-50%, prudent financial leverage

with a net interest bearing debt/EBITDA ratio of 1-2x, and a dividend pay-out

ratio of 25-40% of cash flow.





Contact persons:

Trond Berger, CFO. Tel: +47 916 86 695

Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Investor Relations. Tel: +47 415 08 733





Oslo, 27 September 2016

SCHIBSTED ASA



Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of IR





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Schibsted CMD 2016:

http://hugin.info/131/R/2044753/763627.pdf







