Amsterdam, Sept 27, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, has been awarded a major contract by BankAxept, the
national payment scheme of Norway, to enable all local banks to interconnect
through a single credentials management hub for streamlined and secure
management of mobile payments services.
BankAxept is owned by all the banks in Norway, and is spearheading the efforts
to federate the country's banks and merchants in their migration towards digital
payments. With more than eight million BankAxept payment cards in circulation,
the close to 1.5 billion transactions in 2015 represent nine out of ten of the
in-store payments done by Norwegian cards(1). The new solution will make it far
easier for merchants in Norway to offer customers the option of simple and
secure payments via their smartphones, boosting the growth of the mobile payment
ecosystem in the country.
Gemalto is providing its cloud-based, turn-key Allynis Trusted Service Hub (TSH)
solution which, combined with BankAxept's platform, will facilitate seamless,
one-stop interconnectivity between all the banks participating to the BankAxept
payment scheme. The TSH is at the heart of enabling a highly convenient
consumer journey that will allow consumers to have their payment credentials
issued and securely loaded onto their handsets in real time, by connecting with
BankAxept's own tokenization server and by being fully compatible with the range
of mobile wallet applications using the BankAxept scheme.
"Gemalto's expertise in the deployment of mobile payment services is proven with
numerous references worldwide," said Øyvind Apelland, CEO for BankAxept. "Their
solution offers flexibility and modularity, combined with rapid time-to-market.
This modular approach suits us well since it facilitates integration with our
in-house components."
"The Norwegian banking sector has a long tradition of creating shared
infrastructures and platforms for payment schemes," said Philippe Cambriel,
President for Europe, Mediterranean and CIS at Gemalto. "The BankAxept mobile
payment hub is the latest example of this co-operative approach, benefiting not
only banks, but also merchants looking for a simple and secure payment method."
(1) Source: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bankaxept-as
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
