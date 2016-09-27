Norwegian national payment scheme BankAxept trusts Gemalto to enable mobile financial services for banks

Amsterdam, Sept 27, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, has been awarded a major contract by BankAxept, the

national payment scheme of Norway, to enable all local banks to interconnect

through a single credentials management hub for streamlined and secure

management of mobile payments services.



BankAxept is owned by all the banks in Norway, and is spearheading the efforts

to federate the country's banks and merchants in their migration towards digital

payments. With more than eight million BankAxept payment cards in circulation,

the close to 1.5 billion transactions in 2015 represent nine out of ten of the

in-store payments done by Norwegian cards(1). The new solution will make it far

easier for merchants in Norway to offer customers the option of simple and

secure payments via their smartphones, boosting the growth of the mobile payment

ecosystem in the country.



Gemalto is providing its cloud-based, turn-key Allynis Trusted Service Hub (TSH)

solution which, combined with BankAxept's platform, will facilitate seamless,

one-stop interconnectivity between all the banks participating to the BankAxept

payment scheme. The TSH is at the heart of enabling a highly convenient

consumer journey that will allow consumers to have their payment credentials

issued and securely loaded onto their handsets in real time, by connecting with

BankAxept's own tokenization server and by being fully compatible with the range

of mobile wallet applications using the BankAxept scheme.



"Gemalto's expertise in the deployment of mobile payment services is proven with

numerous references worldwide," said Øyvind Apelland, CEO for BankAxept. "Their

solution offers flexibility and modularity, combined with rapid time-to-market.

This modular approach suits us well since it facilitates integration with our



in-house components."



"The Norwegian banking sector has a long tradition of creating shared

infrastructures and platforms for payment schemes," said Philippe Cambriel,

President for Europe, Mediterranean and CIS at Gemalto. "The BankAxept mobile

payment hub is the latest example of this co-operative approach, benefiting not

only banks, but also merchants looking for a simple and secure payment method."



(1) Source: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bankaxept-as



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.







