CleverControl Launches New Cloud Service For Total Employee Control

When trying to organize a complete employee monitoring in the office many business owners are faced with the need to buy special expensive hardware and software.

CleverControl company offers an effective solution to this problem - the cloud service CleverControl Employee Monitoring. It allows you to organize full control over any companys employee whose workplace is equipped with a computer connected to the Internet. There is no need to purchase and configure specialized software or expensive hardware to monitor employees work with CleverControl.



For whom will this service be useful and which problems does it solve?



First of all CleverControl Employee Monitoring will be useful for executives.



System features allow you to:



- Monitor all types of employees activity remotely in real time: running applications, web searches, social networks use, chat conversations, e-mail, instant messengers, printers, USB  drives.



- Collect data about the productivity of both individual employees and entire departments, by analyzing employees activity during working hours.



- Protect your company from internal threats: control the operations with important information, prevent data leakage to your competitors. Protection is ensured by controlling the correspondence, the use of different instant messengers, and staff e-mail.



- Detect use of office peripheral devices for personal use, any unauthorized connections of external devices, and other violations.



- Develop measures to stimulate and promote companys employees based on actual data on their productivity.



All collected data is presented in user-friendly reports, tables and graphs, allowing you to quickly receive detailed information about the performance of each employee without looking through all information. CleverControl also allows you to identify slackers and those who are late for work.





CleverControl can be used as a surveillance system in the companys offices. It provides effective video surveillance with the help of streaming video from computers webcam and audio from the microphone. And there is no need to purchase additional cameras or server hardware for it.



Easy Start with CleverControl



To start using the service, all you need to do is register an account (with only an email address and password) and download the client application to install it on the monitored computers. Installation, configuration, and start-up do not require any special knowledge. No more than 3-5 minutes will pass from the moment of registration to getting the first data about your employees activity.



CleverControl is absolutely free for up to 2 computers. If you want to expand your subscription to monitor more computers, payment for each employee will not be more than $2 per month.



To start using remote monitoring system CleverControl or to get more information visit the official website https://clevercontrol.com



Contact:

Julia Henry

CleverControl Inc

Address: 7 Lewis Circle, STE 15274, Wilmington, Delaware 19804, USA

Phone: +1(424)270-90-99

Skype: Clever.Control

Email: support(at)clevercontrol.com

Website: https://clevercontrol.com





