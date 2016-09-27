ADHD Awareness Month in October

October is ADHD awareness month. As the most common neuro-developmental disorder, ADHD affects 3-5% of primary school children, and 11% of secondary school children.
(firmenpresse) - Perth, WA, Australia - October is ADHD Awareness Month and to help people who are suffering from ADHD, The Perth Brain Centre is running open evenings to help people learn more about the latest evidence-based, drug-free treatment options available. Daniel Lane, The Clinical Director at the Centre, said that unfortunately people often arent aware that there are options apart from stimulant medication. Approaches such as neurofeedback, a kind of brain-training, have level one support from The American Academy of Pediatrics, he said.
ADHD is the most common neurodevelopmental disorder affecting between 3 to 5% primary school children, and 11% of secondary school children. 75% of children continue to have problems into adulthood. Its thought that one in 20 of the worlds adult population suffers problems with attention. In the past, treatment of ADHD usually centred around medication. Today a multidisciplinary approach is recognised as being best. Some children do require medication, however any treatment should incorporate behavioural approaches through counselling with a psychologist, and could include approaches like neurofeedback.
Neurofeedback was featured in Dr. Norman Doidges book The Brains Way of Healing, the sequel to his international best-selling book The Brain That Changes Itself. It uses a sophisticated brain-computer interface, which strengthens or retrains the brain.
Additionally some people have found that diet changes can help with ADHD. Counselling around exercise, sleep, time management and organisational skills can also be helpful. The Perth Brain Centres free Open evenings are taking place on the 5th and 6th of October 2016 between 7-8pm. Places are limited so enquire through the contact page on The Perth Brain Centres website or call (08) 6500 3277 now to reserve your place.
Contact:
Daniel Lane
The Perth Brain Centre
Phone: (08) 6500 3277
Website: http://www.perthbraincentre.com.au/
More information:
http://www.perthbraincentre.com.au/
